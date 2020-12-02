Centier's Billinero app gearing up for $10,000 drawing

Centier is gearing up for the $10,000 quarterly drawing at the end of the year for its gamified Billinero app that aims to encourage saving by entering users in raffles for cash prizes.

The app, which Merrillville-based Centier has made available to users in Arkansas, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon, South Carolina, or Virginia outside of its long-time physical footprint in the Hoosier state, awards cash prizes every month and quarter. Users qualify with every $25 deposit they make in a savings account with Centier.

The final $10,000 drawing of 2020 will take place on Dec. 31.

Joe Rado of Zionsville won the $10,000 jackpot in June after starting a savings account for his 5-year-old son.

“I downloaded Billinero as a convenient way to start a savings account for my son, and to teach him about saving money,” Rado said. “My son asks me to pull up his Billinero account on my phone so he can see it and make sure we are adding to it, so I guess it’s working.”

The healthcare worker Rodilito Jamela also won this summer just as he faced moving expenses during a relocation from Indiana to Texas.