Centier's Billinero app gearing up for $10,000 drawing

Centier is gearing up for the $10,000 quarterly drawing at the end of the year for its gamified Billinero app that aims to encourage saving by entering users in raffles for cash prizes.
The app, which Merrillville-based Centier has made available to users in Arkansas, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon, South Carolina, or Virginia outside of its long-time physical footprint in the Hoosier state, awards cash prizes every month and quarter. Users qualify with every $25 deposit they make in a savings account with Centier.
The final $10,000 drawing of 2020 will take place on Dec. 31.
Joe Rado of Zionsville won the $10,000 jackpot in June after starting a savings account for his 5-year-old son.
“I downloaded Billinero as a convenient way to start a savings account for my son, and to teach him about saving money,” Rado said. “My son asks me to pull up his Billinero account on my phone so he can see it and make sure we are adding to it, so I guess it’s working.”
The healthcare worker Rodilito Jamela also won this summer just as he faced moving expenses during a relocation from Indiana to Texas.
“I came to the United States three years ago from the Philippines, and I’m the breadwinner of my family—I’m paying for my nephews to go to school back in the Philippines,” he said. “I’m so surprised that I won. I can’t believe I was able to win $10,000 while saving my own money.”
Billinero also awards $1,000 each month, bequeathing $1,000 to Karla Hunt of Schererville in September.
“You have to pay yourself first,” Hunt said. “Saving, for me, could always seem daunting—especially when I had other bills to pay. But I realized that I didn’t miss the money I was saving like I thought I would. Now, I’m to the point where depositing into my Billinero account is second nature.”
In October Michele Pickering of Portage won the 14th monthly drawing while trying to pay down credit card debt.
“This feels really good. I am finally free of credit card debt,” she said. “I’ve been working really hard to pay it off, but also using Billinero to make sure I still had some savings in case an emergency came up. I really like how easy it is to use, and how the app helps me save a little at a time to build an emergency fund.”
The app can be downloaded for free from the App or Google Play stores, enabling people to start a savings account with Centier in minutes.
For more information about Billinero, go to Billinero.com.
