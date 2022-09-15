Centier's Michael Schrage marks 50th year in banking

Mike Schrage almost didn't go into banking.

His family founded the Bank of Whiting in the lakefront city near the end of the 19th century three generations earlier, but the college wrestler was considering a career as a coach, potentially in wrestling and soccer.

"As a wrestler, I learned grit and determination and finding it within yourself to rise to the challenge of the competition," he said. "But I didn't want to devote my whole life to sport. I had a background in finance and economics and felt I had an opportunity to apply that."

Schrage ultimately decided to join the family bank in the early 1970s on one condition — he could grow the bank beyond its longtime home base of Whiting to satisfy his ambition.

"I didn't want a small bank strictly in Whiting. I wanted something bigger to aspire to, to invigorate, to try for, to grow the organization," he said. "I thought I would try it out and see if I was still happy at the end of five years. I was still young enough to pursue athletic coaching if I tried the family opportunity and didn't like it in a couple of years."

Five years turned into 50. And grow the bank he did. Schrage ended up turning a small community bank into Centier, the largest privately owned bank in the state of Indiana and the largest bank in Northwest Indiana by market share.

"I'm a very driven person," he said. "I'm a very determined type of person. I decided after five years this was going to be my life's work. I had an opportunity to continue the legacy of my great-grandfather. I realized what a unique place we could create for generations to come."

Schrage, the CEO, president and chairman of Merrillville-based Centier, is now marking a half-century of banking. He just celebrated his 50th anniversary at the family-owned bank he's long run over the weekend.

"It's an exciting reward," he said. "It's a major milestone. But I still have a lot of years left in me."

After joining the bank in 1972, he was elected chairman of the board a decade later. He grew Centier into a giant with more than $6.3 billion in assets and 60 branches across the state, including Allen, Boone, Elkhart, Hamilton, Lake, LaPorte, Marion, Marshall, Porter, St. Joseph and Tippecanoe counties.

It's been ranked as a top bank in Indiana by Forbes Magazine for the last four years.

The path to such success wasn't always easy.

"There were peaks and valleys, certainly times when things weren't going well," Schrage said. "You surround yourself with people who support you. It was a really rewarding journey, and I wouldn't trade it for anything. There were bumps in the road and potholes. But that's all part of life and living. Overall it was a very satisfying journey."

Schrage for instance suffered a health scare when he came down with chronic fatigue syndrome in the early 1990s. It inspired him to adopt a culture of servant heart leadership.

"I was a workaholic from 1972 to 1993, but I hit bottom and I had to really reincarnate into a different person and have a different way of looking at life," he said. "It was a very painful 15 months or so of time. For five months I couldn't work. Little by little I had to get over the chronic fatigue. My life had a great purpose but was interrupted and had a different purpose. I became a different leader."

He saw the world anew.

"I realized I had to go about another way of building the company, and it was through serving," he said. "I developed the philosophy going back to the Bible and serving others. I was reading a lot of Robert Greenleaf, who wrote about servant leadership. I realized the satisfaction of doing good deeds. I hadn't been that type of person before. I was take-no-prisoners, do-what-you-have-to-do-to-win. I realized there's a lot more to life than a big yard, money, stock prices and materialistic things."

Centier's workplace culture has earned the bank recognition. It's been repeatedly named one of American Banker Magazine's Best Banks to Work For list since 2012 and one of Indiana's Best Places to Work since 2007 by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. It's been enshrined in the Indiana Chamber's Best Places to Work Hall of Fame.

He's long worked to inculcate the culture, including by hiring people with the right personality fit.

"I've been asked by other bankers, bank presidents and business people how to establish a culture like you did at Centier," he said. "I tell them it's going to take a long time. You've got to establish values and mission and purpose and have to really live by those. Then it's a matter of getting the right people on the bus, and that's not always easy."

The financial institution aims to put employees first and shareholders last.

"We're not driven by the stock price," he said.

That's just one of the ways the community bank distinguishes itself from larger banks like Chase or Fifth Third.

"Our size is very important," he said. "I look from the office and I can see Chicago but have no interest going there. That's a giant's place. It's dog-eat-dog in the financial world. It's not about relationship banking for individuals, families and small businesses. That's what our forte is. Other banks serve the refineries and bigger businesses. But the individuals and small businesses are attracted to Centier. It's a privately, family-owned business, not a public corporation."

He's long promoted volunteerism among Centier's 900 employees, even establishing a Community Relations Department. Centier has supported local charities like Opportunity Enterprises and the United Way, which let people rappel down the side of the building for a fundraiser.

Schrage won the Sagamore of the Wabash, the state's highest honor, in 1995. He's been involved in a number of community causes, including the Northwest Indiana Symphony, St. Jude House, American Red Cross, YMCA, the Calumet Council Boy Scouts and the American Heart Association Heart of Gold Ball.

Schrage has long championed financial literacy, was the first bank president in Indiana to join the Federal Deposit Insurance Company’s Alliance for Economic Inclusion in Northwest Indiana and serves on the board of Culver Academies. His Schrage Family Foundation has awarded college scholarships for more than 20 years.

"We provide hometown banking," he said. "That becomes more and more unique as time goes on. There are just 5,000 banks left, and that will shrink in the next generation. Over the next 10 to 15 years or so you will need to be of a certain size to survive. You need to be $1 billion in size to have the strength and resources to compete against the megabanks. It's a very difficult time with talents, wages, technology enhancement and digitalization. All those things have a price tag. It's hard to see small community banks surviving."

Schrage has steered Centier on a path of moderate 10% growth a year. It's looking to continue to grow across the state of Indiana. The growth has been organic — Centier hasn't acquired another bank since 1982.

"We're about relationships with individuals, families and small businesses," he said. "That's our niche. People don't change their accountants, doctors or other professionals every year. They align with somebody for a long-term relationship. We're looking to build and sustain long-term steady relationships."

More than 10,000 community banks have disappeared over the course of his career. But Schrage aims to preserve hometown banking for generations to come.

"As with prior generations, private family-owned banks have the opportunity to exist and flourish," he said. "You feel the rewards of enriching people's lives. It's been very gratifying. I've been approached many times about selling. I could have sold and been a billionaire. But then there wouldn't be anything for anyone in the family, anything for future generations."

He crafted Centier's Not for Sale pledge to let customers know it wasn't going anywhere even as many smaller local banks got gobbled up.

"With all the mergers and acquisitions in the 1980s, the talk at all the chambers was, 'How big is your bank?'" he said. "I was asked so many times when I would sell the bank; I kept saying it's not for sale. That kind of rang with me as a motto we can stand by, something that differentiates us by being a private family-owned bank among public corporations. It was always a strong motivation for me to maintain an independent bank and to differentiate ourselves, by being a Disney-like organization, a high-touch company that embraced a servant culture."

Schrage isn't going anywhere but has been cultivating the next generation of family leadership at the bank. He also developed a purpose statement with the board this year that's meant "to serve as the company's North Star for years to come."

Centier's mission is to "enrich lives through financial guidance for an even better tomorrow."

"The cultural legacy is an accomplishment that took many years to solidify," he said. "It was a long journey to adopt the servant heart culture but it was very worthwhile and fulfilling. That's something I would like it to say on my epitaph: 'Mike Schrage's cultural legacy to last forever.' I was blessed by my forefathers with this opportunity 50 years ago and went above and beyond our thoughts and expectations. I'm blessed with a family that's going all in. Our kids and grandkids have all signed on and would like to perpetuate it forever."