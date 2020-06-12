Centier's savings app Billinero has given $40,000 to users

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Centier's gamiified savings app Billinero has given $40,000 to users thus far.

Most recently, the app-based savings account selected Zionsville resident Joe Rado as its monthly $1,000 winner.

Rado, a retail store manager, started the savings account for his 5-year-old son.

“My wife and I are teaching our son about the importance of saving, and the app makes that really easy and fun,” Rado said.

He has been squirreling away $25 a week since he signed up last fall.

“I’m saving around $100 a month for my son’s future, and I’m not even missing it,” Rado said. “By saving $25 a week—the equivalent of one or two lunches or a to-go cup of coffee — I’ll be able to save about $1,300 a year. I set it and forget it — so I’m slowly building a savings account and earning chances to win cash.”

Billinero also gives away quarterly cash prizes. Centier launched it last summer to encourage savings and attract more customers, including in states where it has no physical branches.