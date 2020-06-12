You are the owner of this article.
Centier's savings app Billinero has given $40,000 to users
Most recently, the app-based savings account selected Zionsville resident Joe Rado as its monthly $1,000 winner.

Rado, a retail store manager, started the savings account for his 5-year-old son.

“My wife and I are teaching our son about the importance of saving, and the app makes that really easy and fun,” Rado said.

He has been squirreling away $25 a week since he signed up last fall.

“I’m saving around $100 a month for my son’s future, and I’m not even missing it,” Rado said. “By saving $25 a week—the equivalent of one or two lunches or a to-go cup of coffee — I’ll be able to save about $1,300 a year. I set it and forget it — so I’m slowly building a savings account and earning chances to win cash.”

Billinero also gives away quarterly cash prizes. Centier launched it last summer to encourage savings and attract more customers, including in states where it has no physical branches.

“Billinero makes saving easy, but also fun and rewarding,” Billinero Executive Vice President Chris Campbell said. “When you make a qualifying deposit into your Billinero savings account, you automatically earn chances to win cash prizes. That’s the best part about Billinero — watching people get saving again and getting excited to win cash.”

For more information, visit billinero.com or centier.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

