Central drop-off point for personal protective equipment donations established in Porter County

Local ambulance company inHealth Ambulance and the United Way of Porter County established a central drop-off location for any personal protective equipment donations to medical workers in Northwest Indiana.

InHealth Ambulance and the United Way of Porter County established a central drop-off location for donations of personal protective equipment for front-line medical workers.

Anyone with face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, eye protection wear, and even homemade masks made by crafters can drop them off from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday at inHealth Ambulance 153 W U.S. Hwy. 6 in Valparaiso. 

“It’s wonderful to see how our community pulls together to help one another,” Ron Donahue, CEO of inHealth Ambulance, said. “These supplies will make a significant impact to our Region’s health care team.”

Donations will be distributed to front-line health care workers in Porter, Lake and LaPorte counties.

“As a connector in the community, we wanted to help get these medical supplies where they needed to go,” said Kasie Tenbarge, director of development at United Way of Porter County. “We applaud all the crafters in our community for helping meet the urgent need of masks for medical workers at this time.”

Anyone with donations of personal protective equipment should look for a sign outside the inHealth Ambulance office that says "DROP OFF HERE: Masks, gloves, face shields, and gowns for healthcare workers."

“This crisis is impacting us personally, professionally and medically,” said Kim Olesker, president and CEO of United Way of Porter County. “Together we can find creative solutions to keep our frontlines safe — medical, first responders and food distribution locations. Our community is better together. We need everyone to do their part.”

For more information, visit unitedwaypc.org/coronavirus-resources or www.facebook.com/indhealth/.

