CEO says new owner will maximize use of Region steel mills: 'Cleveland-Cliffs is coming to the rescue'

"We are excited, energized, and fully committed to the area and the state," Goncalves said. "We are fully committed to the assets. We love the assets. We love the business. Our mission will be accomplished with all these assets under our control. We will work with the unions to seize this opportunity and generate wealth."

Though redundancies often take place after big corporate mergers, Cleveland-Cliffs does not plan to lay any workers off at ArcelorMittal USA at this time, Goncalves said.

"When we acquired AK Steel, there were two CEOs, two CFOs and two controllers," he said. "We don't have that in this situation, when dealing with ArcelorMittal USA. Though ArcelorMittal USA is a huge company, there are no duplications of our current business. With the mills in Indiana, we do not expect a reduction in force. That's not going to happen. That's not the way we do business or make our money. The people who do the work in operations and commercial should be prepared for business as usual, but with a new way of doing business to help improve operations."

Cleveland-Cliffs already supplied ArcelorMittal USA's steel mills with iron ore shipped across the Great Lakes under a long-term contract. It will gain efficiencies and cost advantages from a more integrated operation with both raw materials and steel production under one roof, Goncalves said.