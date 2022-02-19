CEO: 'The future is bright for Cleveland-Cliffs' as steelmaker works to limit volatility

Cleveland-Cliffs looks forward to a bright future after posting record profits last year.

The steelmaker is projecting another strong year as automotive demand picks back up, it locks down more long-term contracts and shifts focus to bigger, more stable customers.

"The future, and specifically, 2022, is clearly bright for Cleveland-Cliffs," CEO Lourenco Goncalves said in a conference call for investors. "Underlying demand remains strong, infrastructure-related spending has started, particularly regarding electrical steels. And the chip shortage affecting the automotive has begun to ease, leading to meaningful pent-up demand for cars and trucks."

The Cleveland-based steelmaker, which has a large presence in Northwest Indiana, expects to benefit from the auto industry's rebound from the global semiconductor shortage.

"That should benefit Cleveland-Cliffs a lot more than any other steel company in the United States," Goncalves said in the conference call. "Let's make this abundantly clear to our investors. There is no other steel company, integrated or mini-mill, in the U.S. or more broadly in North America capable of supplying all the specs and all the tonnage we supply the American automotive industry. Cleveland-Cliffs already has all the equipment and technological capabilities that other companies are only now spending several billions of dollars to try to replicate by building new melt shops and new galvanizing lines."

Longtime mine operator Cleveland-Cliffs bought ArcelorMittal USA and AK Steel with the aim of becoming a premier supplier to the American auto industry.

"We typically sell 5 million tons of steel directly to automotive manufacturers and also sell another 2 million to 3 million tons through intermediaries. Put another way, almost half of our steel sales end up in automotive functions," Goncalves said. "Another interesting fact, even though we have not deliberately tried to grow our automotive market share in 2021, we have actually increased our market share through tons resourced by our clients. While the clients do not tell us why they are taking the order away from another steel company and reassigning this specific item to Cleveland-Cliffs, we can only assume that these other steel companies are not meeting the automotive industry's high standards."

Cleveland-Cliffs has a strategic advantage that has allowed it to return more money to shareholders, Goncalves said.

"That's probably why these competitors have to invest several billions of dollars to play catch-up. Cleveland-Cliffs does not have to spend this type of money and will not," he said. "With our capex needs in 2022 relatively low and strong confidence in our cash flows, we are very comfortable putting in place the $1 billion share buyback program just announced."

The steelmaker also already has 45% of its steel volumes sold under annual fixed-price contracts, which is the highest in the industry. It's looking to increase that amount.

"Another differentiating big feature of our way of doing business is the predictable pricing model that we have in place with automotive and tin plate and some select clients in other sectors as well," Goncalves said. "This feature eliminates the worst cancer in our industry, which is self-inflicted volatility. Going forward, we will work with more clients to move sales under this model. Real clients don't need indexes. They need reliable suppliers and fair prices."

Cleveland-Cliffs believes the entire steel industry will benefit from more predictability.

"The harm caused by the volatility of steel pricing is most damaging for smaller service centers, who leave out of their inventory values. Ironically, these same folks are the ones who create volatility in the first place, panic buying, double and triple ordering when supply is tight, and then halting purchases altogether when inventories are temporarily adequate, perpetuating a never-ending cyclicality," he said. "We are convinced that it is in everyone's best interest to limit volatility in our industry. And that's not only desirable but also feasible.

The steelmaker also is working to limit volatility by shifting focus to bigger customers.

"That's why we are moving away from sales to smaller players, further concentrating on the larger clients, which already make up the vast majority of our sales," Goncalves said. "At this point, all-important clients of Cleveland-Cliffs are being offered index-free deals to continue to do business with us. Marrying stable costs with stable prices up and down the supply chain can create a much healthier business environment for steel in the United States."

Celso Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs' executive vice president and chief financial officer, said the company remains in a strong financial position after strong market conditions and last year's "outstanding annual results."

"With this record annual profitability, we put the cash we generated to good use. We reinvested in our business, acquired the leading prime scrap processor in North America, deleveraged our balance sheet, and reduced our diluted share count by 10% last year," he said. "Looking ahead, with another year of considerable and predictable free cash flow in front of us, we have further accretive uses of capital already underway in 2022, including the $1 billion share repurchase authorization that we announced this morning. Just to give you an idea of how 2022 is going so far, on a year-over-year basis, we have already generated more adjusted EBITDA in January of 2022 alone than we did in the entire first quarter of 2021."

