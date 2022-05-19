Ceremony to honor victims of Memorial Day Massacre

Striking steelworkers were clubbed, gassed and shot by police while marching on a prairie toward the Republic Steel Mill during the Little Steel Strike on Chicago's East Side in 1937.

Ten workers, three of whom hailed from East Chicago, died in what became known as the Memorial Day Massacre. They became martyrs during the push to unionize the steel mills at a time when workers had to endure grueling hours, few days off and dangerous working conditions.

Eighty-five years later, the dead are still remembered.

The United Steelworkers union has a memorial every year for the fallen workers: Sam Popovich, Earl Handley, Lee Tisdale, Leo Francisco, Kenneth Reed, Otis Jones, Joseph Rothmund, Alfred Causey, Anthony Tagliori, and Hilding Anderson.

The USW's Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees, or SOAR, Local 7-319 will commemorate the anniversary at 2 p.m. Saturday at 11731 S. Avenue O in Chicago. Doors open at 1 p.m.

"Steelworkers were fighting to get a union and picketing. They brought their families and kids to the strike because it was Memorial Day," said SOAR Local 7-319 President Bill Alexander, who worked at Acme Steel. "The rumor was some kids set off some firecrackers and that's why police started shooting. They killed 10 people and beat others with sticks and drove them around for hours before taking them to the hospital."

The Memorial Day Massacre has been commemorated every year since, by SOAR for the last 28 years. Alexander said it was important to preserve the history.

"Unions are coming back with the Amazons and Walmarts of the world," he said. "There would be no middle class without unions, just the rich and the poor. The unions got good pay, paid holidays, sick time, a whole bunch of rights workers didn't have and dignity and respect at the workplace. Today, people take these things for granted but people died for these rights. Come out to hear the speakers so we don't forget these things.

AFL-CIO Executive Vice President and Secretary-Treasurer Fred Redmond and 10th Ward Alderman Sue Sadlowski Garza will speak at the event.

"Newsreel footage from that day shows police opening fire on strikers, their families and community supporters, resulting in the deaths of 10 Republic Steel strike supporters and 100 more injured at a peaceful labor protest on May 30, 1937," said George Milkowski, a Chicago Teachers Union member who previously worked at U.S. Steel's South Works. "There was a federal law that workers had the right to organize but Republic Steel didn't recognize them."

Attendees of the memorial event Saturday can view exhibits of original materials from the 1937 Republic Steel Strike and informational displays from six local community organizations.

"With the rise of interest in unions, it's important to look back at the history," he said.

The event is free and open to the public.

