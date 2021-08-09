CFO to give Breaking the Glass Ceiling talk

Anna Gomez, the chief financial officer of the data analytics company IRI Worldwide, will talk about how she reached the top of her industry at a "Breaking the Glass Ceiling" talk in Northwest Indiana.
Gomez will speak Aug. 25 at a Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association luncheon at Innsbrook Country Club at 6701 Taft St., Merrillville, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
"In an industry that most certainly still has an issue with gender diversity, incredible breakthroughs are being made by female professionals," the NIIWA said in a news release. "Anna Gomez’s story is a great example. She rose through the ranks of the technology industry to become the global chief accounting officer and international chief financial officer with IRI Worldwide, a leading data and analytics company."
Purdue University Northwest Professor of Marketing Lori Feldman and Associate Professor of English Karen Bishop-Morris have helped organize the Breaking the Glass Ceiling speaker series, now in its second season. It brings distinguished professional women to talk about what they've learned as they've risen during their careers and overcome barriers.
The talks are followed by question-and-answer sessions that aim to empower other professionals with knowledge.
Gomez is an award-winning author who writes under the pen name Christine Brae. She is a native of the Philippines who moved to Chicago more than 20 years ago. She previously served as CFO of the firm the Leo Burnett Group. She was recently honored on the 2020 HERoes Women Role Model Executives list for her leadership by example and efforts to increase gender diversity in the workplace.
Sponsorship opportunities are available. Tickets are $30 for Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association members and $50 for nonmembers. To register or for more information, visit nwiiwa.org/events.