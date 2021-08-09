 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CFO to give Breaking the Glass Ceiling talk
urgent

CFO to give Breaking the Glass Ceiling talk

CFO to give Breaking the Glass Ceiling talk

Anna Gomez will speak at the Innsbrook Country Club in Merrillville

 Joseph S. Pete

Anna Gomez, the chief financial officer of the data analytics company IRI Worldwide, will talk about how she reached the top of her industry at a "Breaking the Glass Ceiling" talk in Northwest Indiana.

Gomez will speak Aug. 25 at a Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association luncheon at Innsbrook Country Club at 6701 Taft St., Merrillville, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

"In an industry that most certainly still has an issue with gender diversity, incredible breakthroughs are being made by female professionals," the NIIWA said in a news release. "Anna Gomez’s story is a great example. She rose through the ranks of the technology industry to become the global chief accounting officer and international chief financial officer with IRI Worldwide, a leading data and analytics company."

Purdue University Northwest Professor of Marketing Lori Feldman and Associate Professor of English Karen Bishop-Morris have helped organize the Breaking the Glass Ceiling speaker series, now in its second season. It brings distinguished professional women to talk about what they've learned as they've risen during their careers and overcome barriers.

The talks are followed by question-and-answer sessions that aim to empower other professionals with knowledge.

Gomez is an award-winning author who writes under the pen name Christine Brae. She is a native of the Philippines who moved to Chicago more than 20 years ago. She previously served as CFO of the firm the Leo Burnett Group. She was recently honored on the 2020 HERoes Women Role Model Executives list for her leadership by example and efforts to increase gender diversity in the workplace.

Coming Sunday, ride along with Specialist Dyer as he patrols LaPorte.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Tickets are $30 for Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association members and $50 for nonmembers. To register or for more information, visit nwiiwa.org/events.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Infrastructure Bill Inches Closer to Passage in Senate

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts