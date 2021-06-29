 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chamber of Commerce launches Discover Michigan City marketing campaign
alert urgent

Chamber of Commerce launches Discover Michigan City marketing campaign

Chamber of Commerce launches Discover Michigan City marketing campaign

The Michigan City lighthouse is shown. The city's Chamber of Commerce is taking the lead in marketing the lakeshore community's attractions.

 Joseph S. Pete

The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce has launched the Discover Michigan City campaign to market the lakefront city in LaPorte County.

The city reached an agreement with the more than 100-year-old chamber of commerce to spearhead marketing efforts to promote Michigan City.

“The chamber will be able to use this marketing content in a positive way to promote Michigan City, our businesses, nonprofit organizations and residents,” Chamber President Katie Eaton stated. “Of the over 350 members that are represented by the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce, over half of them are small local establishments and we are honored to have the opportunity to promote a stronger support local message using this content.”

The chamber will use the city-owned website discovermichigancity.com and its existing content in its promotional efforts.

“I am truly excited about this endeavor," Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry said. "I would like to commend Katie and her staff at the Chamber for the forward-thinking to promote and highlight our city and our small businesses to help Discover Michigan City.”

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

A committee of several community groups and businesses will proffer advice on the marketing campaign.

“The committee will serve as an adviser to the chamber in our efforts to market Michigan City,” Eaton said. “We will be working together with these representatives to create strong content that promotes our natural assets, highlights our community members and businesses, and drives customers into our local establishments.”

The chamber is seeking more people, businesses and community groups to help develop a new Discover Michigan City guide, which will be published both in print and online.

“While much of what we are building out in this first year will be grassroots marketing, we have long-term goals to create a platform that is sustainable and there will be costs associated with that. We will be looking for partners and sponsors to help us with these costs,” Eaton said.

For more information or to volunteer, email keaton@mcachamber.com or call 219-874-6221.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Cleveland-Cliffs named a GM Supplier of the Year for fourth straight year

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts