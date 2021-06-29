Chamber of Commerce launches Discover Michigan City marketing campaign

The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce has launched the Discover Michigan City campaign to market the lakefront city in LaPorte County.

The city reached an agreement with the more than 100-year-old chamber of commerce to spearhead marketing efforts to promote Michigan City.

“The chamber will be able to use this marketing content in a positive way to promote Michigan City, our businesses, nonprofit organizations and residents,” Chamber President Katie Eaton stated. “Of the over 350 members that are represented by the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce, over half of them are small local establishments and we are honored to have the opportunity to promote a stronger support local message using this content.”

The chamber will use the city-owned website discovermichigancity.com and its existing content in its promotional efforts.

“I am truly excited about this endeavor," Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry said. "I would like to commend Katie and her staff at the Chamber for the forward-thinking to promote and highlight our city and our small businesses to help Discover Michigan City.”

A committee of several community groups and businesses will proffer advice on the marketing campaign.