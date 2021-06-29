Chamber of Commerce launches Discover Michigan City marketing campaign

The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce has launched the Discover Michigan City campaign to market the lakefront city in LaPorte County.
The city reached an agreement with the more than 100-year-old chamber of commerce to spearhead marketing efforts to promote Michigan City.
“The chamber will be able to use this marketing content in a positive way to promote Michigan City, our businesses, nonprofit organizations and residents,” Chamber President Katie Eaton stated. “Of the over 350 members that are represented by the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce, over half of them are small local establishments and we are honored to have the opportunity to promote a stronger support local message using this content.”
The chamber will use the city-owned website discovermichigancity.com and its existing content in its promotional efforts.
“I am truly excited about this endeavor," Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry said. "I would like to commend Katie and her staff at the Chamber for the forward-thinking to promote and highlight our city and our small businesses to help Discover Michigan City.”
A committee of several community groups and businesses will proffer advice on the marketing campaign.
“The committee will serve as an adviser to the chamber in our efforts to market Michigan City,” Eaton said. “We will be working together with these representatives to create strong content that promotes our natural assets, highlights our community members and businesses, and drives customers into our local establishments.”
The chamber is seeking more people, businesses and community groups to help develop a new Discover Michigan City guide, which will be published both in print and online.
“While much of what we are building out in this first year will be grassroots marketing, we have long-term goals to create a platform that is sustainable and there will be costs associated with that. We will be looking for partners and sponsors to help us with these costs,” Eaton said.
For more information or to volunteer, email keaton@mcachamber.com or call 219-874-6221.