Chamber to name Indiana’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing.

For years, offices, banks, casinos and other employers have sought to be named among Indiana's top workplaces, an accolade that can be helpful with recruitment and retention.

Now the Indiana Chamber of Commerce is rolling out a similar program specifically for the Hoosier State's many manufacturing businesses.

The Indianapolis-based chamber is rolling out the Indiana’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing awards program to "celebrate manufacturers who are treating their employees well."

Manufacturing companies have until July to enroll in the statewide competition.

“With Indiana being the most manufacturing intensive state in the country, we want to focus on that industry and honor those employers who are going above and beyond to support their workers, which helps build strong communities,” says Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar.

The chamber first launched its Best Places to Work in Indiana awards, handed out every year in a swanky Indianapolis ballroom, in 2006. The aim is to aid employee recruitment efforts and boost morale.

"Manufacturing workplaces must adhere to various safety and other regulations," Brinegar said. "This program is tailored to the manufacturing environment and we look forward to recognizing these honorees for all they do for their workers and to advance the state's economy."

All participating companies will get feedback based on employee surveys that will help them identify strengths, weaknesses and opportunities to build a better workplace.

The deadline to apply is July 29. Winners will be notified in October and the awards will be publicly announced at a ceremony in Indianapolis on Dec. 14.

For more information, visit www.indianachamber.com/bestmanufacturers.

