Chamber to name Indiana’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing.

For years, offices, banks, casinos and other employers have sought to be named among Indiana's top workplaces, an accolade that can be helpful with recruitment and retention.
Now the Indiana Chamber of Commerce is rolling out a similar program specifically for the Hoosier State's many manufacturing businesses.
The Indianapolis-based chamber is rolling out the Indiana’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing awards program to "celebrate manufacturers who are treating their employees well."
Manufacturing companies have until July to enroll in the statewide competition. “With Indiana being the most manufacturing intensive state in the country, we want to focus on that industry and honor those employers who are going above and beyond to support their workers, which helps build strong communities,” says Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar.
The chamber first launched its Best Places to Work in Indiana awards, handed out every year in a swanky Indianapolis ballroom, in 2006. The aim is to aid employee recruitment efforts and boost morale. "Manufacturing workplaces must adhere to various safety and other regulations," Brinegar said. "This program is tailored to the manufacturing environment and we look forward to recognizing these honorees for all they do for their workers and to advance the state's economy."
All participating companies will get feedback based on employee surveys that will help them identify strengths, weaknesses and opportunities to build a better workplace.
The deadline to apply is July 29. Winners will be notified in October and the awards will be publicly announced at a ceremony in Indianapolis on Dec. 14.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Raising Cane's, Naf Naf Grill, Perfect Home Services, Black Diamond Lounge and beauty supply store opening
Coming soon
Raising Cane’s, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based chain known for its chicken fingers, is now hiring for its new Hobart location as it eyes a fall opening.
The fast food restaurant that sells chicken finger baskets tore down the former TGI Fridays at 2487 E. 80th Ave. in the Crossings of Hobart shopping center, across from the Southlake Mall.
Raising Cane's pulled a building permit estimating the 3,023-square-foot restaurant with a two-lane drive-through will cost about $2.52 million to build, Hobart Building Official Karen Hansen said.
A company representative said Raising Cane's plans to open the Hobart location in September. The company has posted job openings, including for shift managers.
Joseph S. Pete
Now hiring
Raising Cane's was founded in 1996 by business partners who raised money by working as a boilermaker at a Louisiana oil refinery and as a sockeye salmon fisherman in Alaska, also securing a U.S. Small Business Administration loan.
It has since grown to more than 600 locations around the world. It first came to the Chicago market in 2018, and has restaurants near Loyola University and Wrigley Field, as well as in suburban Harwood Heights.
For more information, visit
raisingcanes.com.
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
Naf Naf Grill, a popular Middle Eastern chain in Chicagoland, pulled a building permit to do interior construction work in the old Q-BBQ space in Schererville's Shops on Main shopping center.
The fast-casual restaurant specializes in customizable pitas and bowls with chicken shwarma, steak or falafel, as well as the customer's choice of ingredients like Basmati rice, couscous or hummus. It's remodeling the space at 79 US 41, Unit 200A.
Founded by Sahar Sander in Naperville in 2009, Naf Naf Grill now has locations across Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Ohio, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. It has a half dozen locations in Chicago and nine more in the suburbs.
Joseph S. Pete
Rapidly expanding
Naf Naf means "fan the flame," a Middle Eastern invitation to gather and share a meal. The Chipotle-like restaurant, which has several locations in downtown Chicago, lets customers build their own meals that can be topped with causes like tahini, garlic sauce, harissa sauce and S'khug, a blend of jalapenos, red pepper, garlic, cumin, and other seasonings. Sides include Naf fries and lentil soup.
For more information, visit
nafnafgrill.com.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
Perfect Home Services expanded to Northwest Indiana.
The company has been providing home heating, cooling and plumbing services in Chicagoland since 1992. It installs air conditioners and heating systems and does same-day and emergency repairs, as well as plumbing works.
Serving suburban Chicagoland for three decades, it now opened at 1114 E. Main St. in Griffith.
Aaron McDermott and John O’Malley of Crown Point-based Latitude Commercial, one of the Region's leading commercial real estate firms, represented Perfect Home Services in the lease transaction.
“The industrial sector has seen a rapid rise in NWI over the past few years. We were excited to work with such a great and reputable company of Perfect Home Services with their expansion into NWI," McDermott said.
For more information, visit
www.perfecthomeservices.com.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
Black Diamond Smoke Shop and Lounge opened in the South Lake Retail Center in Hobart.
The smoke shop portion of the business at 5135 E. Lincoln Highway opened Friday. The lounge should open by the end of April, owner Kalem Martin said.
It's located by El Salto Restaurant on U.S. 30 in Hobart, not far from the Albanese Candy Factory.
Martin, a Calumet Township native, also owns Black Diamond smoke and vape shops in Griffith, Hobart and Merrillville. This will be his first with a lounge.
The lounge will have 10 sections seating 10 to 15 people who can hang around and smoke cigars, hookah, vapes or CBD: "everything but cigarettes or anything illegal." It will include a stage that will host live music performances, comedy, karaoke and open mic nights.
Joseph S. Pete
Lounge coming
Televisions will screen basketball, baseball, football and other sports games, as well as mixed martial arts and Ultimate Fighting Championship paper views.
The food menu will include finger foods like nachos, pretzels and pizza.
A bar will serve beer and wine.
"It will have all types of beers: IPAs, Coronas, Miller Lite, all the good beers," he said. "It will have high-class wines."
Joseph S. Pete
Place to relax
He's also working to obtain a full three-way liquor license that will allow it to sell all types of liquor.
"You can rent it out for birthdays, bachelorette parties or college graduations," he said.
"It's somewhere to go to sit back, chill and relax," he said. "It has a relaxing vibe with a dim light. I'm trying to bring the Chicago scene to here, something for middle-aged people."
The 5,000-square-foot store will employ about a dozen people, mostly cycled in from his other stores. He's considering opening another smoke shop in Valparaiso and eventually other lounges in Chicago and Indianapolis.
Joseph S. Pete
Destination
He expects the Hobart lounge will be a destination for all of Northwest Indiana.
"We expect to draw from Whiting all the way to Hebron and Merrillville," he said. "It will be a nice place people can rent out for events."
Black Diamond Lounge will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. during the week and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. during the weekends. The lounge will stay open until 3 a.m.
For more information, call 219-201-5471 or find the business on Facebook and Instagram.
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
The Beauty Trap Beauty Supply Boutique has been selling hair care, beauty supplies and clothes in Gary and will soon open a brick-and-mortar store.
Hope Rockett was working as a manager at a local Qdoba when she caught COVID-19 three times.
"I needed to be able to do something at home and make money," she said.
Rockett, who also wanted to be able to spend more time at home with her 4-year-old son Sire with spina bifida, launched the retail business through DoorDash two years ago.
"COVID shut down all the beauty supply stores," she said. "I noticed retail stores starting to open on DoorDash. Walgreens was on there. So I started mine there. We bring everything right to your door."
Her beauty supply boutique sells hair accessories, hair coloring, hair extensions, hair relaxers, dreadlock maintenance, nail care, wig care, electric styling tools for men and women and other products. It also sells clothes, such as jackets, sweats and tops, as well as bags and other accessories.
"It's urban streetwear, dresses, jogging suits," she said. "We have clothes mostly for women but also some for men. We have wave caps and berets."
Joseph S. Pete
Opening May 1
She will open a brick-and-mortar store at 2001 Broadway on May 1.
"I've always wanted to have a store of my own," she said. "I'm African-American and a lot of beauty store owners don't know about our products. So I took my knowledge and experience as a manager to open my own business. We deliver so you don't have to leave your house if you don't want to. We have quality products at affordable prices. We're in a low-income area so I try to make everything affordable."
She hopes to eventually expand the business into a beauty mall in which people can buy beauty supplies and then have their hair done in the next room. She also hopes to sell locally made products like handmade lip glosses.
"I'd definitely like to expand in Northwest Indiana and then Illinois," she said.
The Beauty Trap Beauty Supply Boutique is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
For more information, call 219-649-0101, email
hope@beautytrap.org or visit beautytrap.org.
If you would like your business to be included in a future column, email joseph.pete@nwi.com.
Joseph S. Pete
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: El Salto, Buona Beef, Billco Barbershop, America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses opening; Italian restaurant closing
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.