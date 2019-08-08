Charles Schwab opens new branch office at Southlake Mall

Charles Schwab has opened an investment branch office at the Southlake Mall in Hobart.
The San Francisco-based brokerage, which has more than $3.7 trillion in client assets under management, now has an independent franchised branch at 2507 Southlake Mall, outside the super-regional mall at U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street.
Charles Schwab has been opening franchised branches across the country on top of its 300 existing company-managed offices since 2011 as a way to broaden the reach of its investment services and make them more accessible. They offer a wide suite of brokerage products and services, including personal finance guidance, wealth management and investment tools.
Region native Wayne Brumm, a certified financial planner and certified public accountant with more than 40 years of experience, is leading the new Hobart branch. His experience in investment management includes stints as a branch manager at Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., as a financial advisor at Oppenheimer & Co. and Dean Witter, and as a tax manager at Arthur Andersen & Co.
“Through my conversations with clients, I’ve seen first-hand how important it is for people to have local access to actionable investing help and guidance that makes sense for their specific financial goals,” Brumm said. “Since its founding, Schwab has been an advocate for the individual investor, and I’m proud to be the face of Schwab in Northwest Indiana.”
The branch will serve Lake County, Porter County and wider Northwest Indiana. It plans to host a variety of educational investing workshops for Schwab clients and the general public.
A grand opening celebration with the Crossroads Chamber of Commerce is slated to take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 12.
For more information, call 219-306-4228 or visit www.schwab.com.