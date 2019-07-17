Chase to close another NWI branch in October, the seventh in three years

Chase, which recently closed two branches in Merrillville and another in Portage, informed customers it plans to close its Kouts branch in Porter County in October.
It will be the seventh branch New York City-based Chase will have closed in Northwest Indiana in the past three years, reducing its footprint by more than 20%.
Chase spokeswoman Carlene C. Lule said the branch at 309 S. Main St. in Kouts will consolidate into Chase's Heritage Valley branch at 852 Thornapple Way in Valparaiso, which is about 12 miles away.
"The consolidation will happen on Oct. 4, 2019," she said. "All branch employees have been offered positions at nearby branches."
Chase shuttered its branches at 700 N. Main St. in Crown Point and 5930 Hohman Ave. in Hammond in 2017 and its locations at 2203 W. 11th Ave. in Gary and 1203 E. Ridge Road in Griffith in 2016.
"Like any good retailer, we’re constantly evaluating our branch footprint, consolidating those with declining traffic," Lule said. "The way consumers bank has changed."
Chase recently consolidated two branches in Merrillville — including at the 8585 Broadway building that was originally the headquarters of predecessor company Gary National Bank — because "we had several within close proximity," Lule said.
"We continue to operate branches in Merrillville and at Southlake Mall," she said.
Lule said she could not comment if Chase was planning any more closures in the Northwest Indiana market. Chase will be left with 27 branches when the Kouts location closes.