Checkered flag waving for lakefront housing construction

LAPORTE — Construction of 200 lakefront apartments beside Clear Lake in LaPorte is about to start.

The resort type living units are scheduled to begin going up in early July after the city agreed to contribute about $6 million toward the $35 million development.

Flaherty & Collins Properties, of Indianapolis, has similar developments at over 100 locations nationwide. It has been working with the city on the LaPorte project, called The Strand, since 2017, said Bert Cook, executive director of the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership.

“This is continuing down the time line and checking off the boxes that we need to to see this project to fruition,” Cook said.

The monetary contribution from the city will be financed with a 25-year bond issue to be retired with tax dollars generated from increases in the assessed valuation of the property caused by the development. No money from any existing revenue stream is being used to supplement the cost, said LaPorte Mayor Tom Dermody.

“The only way you’re going to generate interest is if there’s some type of incentive and it’s self-generating interest,” Dermody said.