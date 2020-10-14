Checkered flag waving for Michigan City area truck stop

The checkered flag is now waving for the long-awaited construction of a truck stop outside Michigan City.

The final hurdle was jumped when the LaPorte County Commissioners last week granted final approved to the site plan for Love’s Travel Stops.

Matt Reardon with the LaPorte County Office of Economic and Community Development said the facility, on a 10-acre parcel along U.S 421 just south of Interstate 94, could start going up in the spring.

Municipal water and sewer lines have to be run underneath Interstate 94 to the site before construction begins.

Reardon said proposals for extending the utilities, estimated to have a cost of $4.5 million, are being sought.

“It should produce some very viable bids for the project for us to review,” he said.

Reardon said a federal economic development grant is being sought to pay for 80% of the water and sewer line extensions up front.

The balance would be covered by tax dollars generated by an increase in property value created by the $16 million to $18 million truck stop.