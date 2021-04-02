 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chemcoaters in Gary now offering anti-rusting treatments to automotive industry
urgent

Chemcoaters in Gary now offering anti-rusting treatments to automotive industry

{{featured_button_text}}
Chemcoaters in Gary now offering anti-rusting treatments to automotive industry

Chemcoaters is a service center in Gary.

 Joseph S. Pete

The Chemcoaters steel service center in Gary, which treats steel products to lengthen their life, is now offering rust-preventing products to the automotive industry, which could widely expand its customer base.

Chemcoaters provides anti-corrosion metal coatings for several industries, but recently passed the automotive sector's Body-in-White testing that allows its products to be used as part of the automotive supply chain.

The study by the Washington, D.C.-based think tank found the tariffs improved the domestic steel market, spurred $15.7 billion in investment and created 3,200 new steelworker jobs since imposed in 2018. The tariffs cut imports by 27% without any meaningful impact on the prices of products made with steel, such as cars, trucks and SUVs.

“Our team is excited about this development and what it means for the automotive industry,” said Brit Capizzano, head of new product development at Chemcoaters. “The BIW treatment process has rigorous requirements, and in passing this test we’re ecstatic to provide new cost-saving opportunities for automotive and truck Original Equipment Manufacturers.”

Chemcoaters offers products like the InterCoat ChemGuard line of corrosion-inhibiting coatings that protect galvanized and galvannealed steels from rust and extend zinc life. It was previously used just to treat steel coil, but technological advancements now allow it to be used as a hybrid pretreatment or primer in post-paint markets.

Testing showed InterCoat products were compatible with bath chemistries in the cleaning and pretreatment processes, resulting in flawless adhesion with no visual defects. The tests showed improvements in preventing corrosion and paint creep.  

The study by the Washington, D.C.-based think tank found the tariffs improved the domestic steel market, spurred $15.7 billion in investment and created 3,200 new steelworker jobs since imposed in 2018. The tariffs cut imports by 27% without any meaningful impact on the prices of products made with steel, such as cars, trucks and SUVs.

Chemcoaters believes its ability to serve the automotive industry will greatly expand its market, particularly with specialty applications. The company expects its coatings will be used on parts that are prone to rusting or exposed to extreme conditions, given how it can be tailored to prevent stone-chipping and dust accumulation around electronic components.

“Automotive vehicles undergo plenty of harsh conditions on the road, and ensuring they can withstand those conditions is necessary for quality vehicles,” Capizzano said. “Original Equipment Manufacturers could benefit from InterCoat ChemGuard in any area that requires additional corrosion and protection support.”

For more information, visit www.chemcoaters.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Screenings urged during National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts