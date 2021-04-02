Chemcoaters in Gary now offering anti-rusting treatments to automotive industry

The Chemcoaters steel service center in Gary, which treats steel products to lengthen their life, is now offering rust-preventing products to the automotive industry, which could widely expand its customer base.

Chemcoaters provides anti-corrosion metal coatings for several industries, but recently passed the automotive sector's Body-in-White testing that allows its products to be used as part of the automotive supply chain.

“Our team is excited about this development and what it means for the automotive industry,” said Brit Capizzano, head of new product development at Chemcoaters. “The BIW treatment process has rigorous requirements, and in passing this test we’re ecstatic to provide new cost-saving opportunities for automotive and truck Original Equipment Manufacturers.”

Chemcoaters offers products like the InterCoat ChemGuard line of corrosion-inhibiting coatings that protect galvanized and galvannealed steels from rust and extend zinc life. It was previously used just to treat steel coil, but technological advancements now allow it to be used as a hybrid pretreatment or primer in post-paint markets.