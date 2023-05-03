Gary-based Chemcoaters has rolled out a new steel product.

The service center makes corrosion-inhibiting metal coatings for steel coil for several industries, serving manufacturers, steel producers and service centers for more than 20 years.

The metal finisher at 700 Chase St. in Gary's Ambridge-Mann neighborhood developed a new thin-film coating for cold-rolled and hot-rolled pickled oiled steel. It just launched FeGuard, which it bills as "the first of its kind to offer significant corrosion protection to these substrates."

Added on Chemcoaters’ coil coating line, the new coating is designed to be applied to coils as an alternative to lower zinc coating weights. The goal was to satisfy customer needs by bridging the gap between carbon and galvanized product performance, going beyond 24-hour humidity vs. salt spray testing.

R&D Director Brit Capizzano said it took rigorous development to engineer the new coating for both hot-rolled and cold-rolled steel.

“This was an ‘aha’ moment. When exposure time in the salt spray chamber could be counted in days, not hours, the product began to compete with galvanized substrates like EG, and then eventually made its way to HDG equivalent performance," Capizzano said.

Chemcoaters said the new coating has lubricity for forming operations, anti-fingerprint properties and corrosion resistance at a thinner film thickness than a traditional paint system.

It can be custom engineered for specific end uses for a number of sectors. Chemcoaters expects a market in the capital equipment, metal furnishing and decking markets.