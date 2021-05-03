Chemshaw 13 DonutZ & Comics to permanently close after owner dies

A beloved comic book and doughnut shop in a historic bank building on the Old Courthouse Square in downtown Crown Point has penned its final chapter.
Chemshaw 13 DonutZ & Comics, at 138 S. Main St., is closing for good after owner Jamie L. "Jason Sullivan" Littrell unexpectedly died at the age of 48 last month.
"It is with tremendous sadness to announce that Chemshaw 13 DonutZ & Comics is permanently closed," the business posted on social media. "We couldn't have asked for a more amazing community and we thank you for nearly seven years of support. God bless you all."
Sullivan and his wife Lynett Pisano-Sullivan, a pastry chef, founded Chemshaw 13 DonutZ & Comics — named after a magic shop in a role-playing game he wrote — in 2014.
Sullivan, who was also a well-known local paranormal researcher, had sold comic books for decades and initially wanted to open a hybrid comic book shop and cafe, but decided to do gourmet doughnuts instead, a move that paid off by creating a loyal following. Chemshaw 13 DonutZ & Comics won a People's Choice Award at the 2016 Donut Fest in Chicago and was featured on the popular local show "Chicago's Best."
Chemshaw 13 DonutZ & Comics specialized in handcrafted specialty cake doughnuts, yeast-raised doughnuts and other baked goods made without any chemical preservatives, which could be paired with coffee from the Chicago-based roaster Metropolis.
Featuring a logo depicting the Sullivans as Superman and Wonder Woman, the shop combined its owners' love of comics and sweet treats, with doughnuts like the berry-flavored "Barry Allen" named after The Flash, and "The Fantastic Four," an award-winning Twix-like doughnut with caramel, a crushed butter cookie, a caramel buttercream filling and a chocolate drizzle. It also offered the "Kevin Smith" doughnut filled with peanut butter and strawberry pie, drizzled with chocolate and vanilla and topped with chopped peanuts in honor of the director of "Clerks," "Chasing Amy" and "Mall Rats" who hosted the AMC show "Comic Book Men" about the comic book shop he owns in New Jersey.
Chemshaw 13 DonutZ & Comics carried an array of superhero comic books from Marvel, DC and other publishers. It had racks of newly published comic books, rare first-appearance comics, graphic novels and collectibles in an old bank vault. It also hosted many games, including Magic, Cards Against Humanity and Dungeons & Dragons.
To contribute to his family, visit www.gofundme.com/f/jason-sullivan-chemshaw13-funeral-expenses?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer.