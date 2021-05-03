Chemshaw 13 DonutZ & Comics to permanently closed after owner died

Featuring a logo depicting the Sullivans as Superman and Wonder Woman, the shop combined its owners' love of comics and sweet treats, with doughnuts like the berry-flavored "Barry Allen" named after The Flash, and "The Fantastic Four," an award-winning Twix-like doughnut with caramel, a crushed butter cookie, a caramel buttercream filling and a chocolate drizzle. It also offered the "Kevin Smith" doughnut filled with peanut butter and strawberry pie, drizzled with chocolate and vanilla and topped with chopped peanuts in honor of the director of "Clerks," "Chasing Amy" and "Mall Rats" who hosted the AMC show "Comic Book Men" about the comic book shop he owns in New Jersey.