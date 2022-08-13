Chester, Inc., founded by Orville Redenbacher and Charles Bowman, marks 75th year

Agricultural visionary and popcorn legend Orville Redenbacher and his business partner Charles Bowman started Chester Inc. in 1947, and it's still going strong.

The family-owned company is now marking 75 years in business. The Valparaiso-based firm provides architectural, construction and agricultural services.

Redenbacher and Bowman bought the George F. Chester & Sons Seed company that was based on the Chester family farm in Morgan Township in Porter County.

"They were innovators who put us on the map a long time ago," Marketing and Business Development Manager Rich Shields said. "It's nice to have that pedigree and be able to look back at all that success today."

Under new leadership, the company started selling small irrigation systems, grain dryers and complete grain handling systems in 1952.

"The company has diversified a lot over the years," Shields said. "Diversification is a big driving force in longevity."

It became a Bonanza Uni-Frame Builder serving the farm market in 1969 and added Valley center-pivot irrigation systems the following year. It continues to sell irrigation systems and grain-handling solutions out of a division based in North Judson since 1981.

The company diversified into information technology in 1981 when it got a franchise to sell IBM computers to the farm market. It then branched out into architecture in 1987, pursuing a design/build/finance approach to construction projects.

"We evolved into agriculture, architecture and construction," Shields said. "We got into information technology to help farmers track their inventories. We had one of the first information technology divisions in the United States and certainly in Indiana."

In 2003, Chester sold the assets of its Chester John Deere store to A&M Farm Equipment of Valparaiso.

Today, the company is privately owned by Pete Peuquet. It employs about 50 people at its operations in Valparaiso and North Judson.

"All of our major divisions are growing," Shields said. "We couldn't do this without the customers and employees. We have longstanding teams of employees who help us continue to grow. We're growing through technology in all divisions and still innovating today."