Chesterton Art Center exhibiting work of Amos Paul Kennedy, Jr. and print artists

The Chesterton Art Center is exhibiting the work of renowned artist Amos Paul Kennedy, Jr. and regional print artists.

"Mark My Words" will be on display through Nov. 29.

"'Mark My Words' is a visual exploration of language and how it interfaces with and shapes contemporary material culture and social concerns," Marketing Director Scott Saporiti said. "An installation of letterpress artist Amos Paul Kennedy, Jr.’s bold and poignant posters of social and environmental justice messages and calls to action covers the walls. Zines and self-published small-run works by artists, illustrators and printers from the Region and beyond are also showcased along with a Pop-Up Shop of artists’ works."

The exhibit also features the work of Katie Armentrout, Rachel Bard, Matthew Barron, Dan Breen, Terrence Chouinard, Georgia Geis, Corey Hagelberg, Laurel Izard, Olivia Jobbe, Connie Kassal, George Kassal, Casey King, Kelly Massei, Lindsay Mathers, Mythos Publications, Colleen Newquist, Briana Olivares, Josh Olsen, Ramiro Rodriguez, Ida Short, Kelsey Simpson, Eric, Isis, Drake Spruth, Jewlya Sturtevant, Suzy Vance, Valparaiso University Creative Writing students and Kay Westhues.

Kennedy, Jr. will discuss his letterpress works at a print workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 4. Attendees will be able to make their own small prints on a tabletop press.

"Kennedy is one of the most important letterpress printers working today. His posters champion a proverb, poem, or call-to-action that reflects contemporary social concerns, community health, power, race and identity," Saporiti said. "He runs pieces through his letterpress multiple times to layer type and text in vibrant colors and patterns. While this process creates unique posters, Kennedy’s love of printing is founded in creating editions and multiples for accessibility and distribution."

He'll also deliver an artist talk at 11 a.m. Nov. 5.

"Kennedy’s practice thrives in community, and he is always eager to engage others in conversation and making. He is generous with his knowledge and time and conducts educational and collaborative workshops across the country," Saporiti said. "After 40 years as a System Analyst with AT&T, Kennedy earned his MFA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and later taught graphic design at the Henry Radford Hope School of Fine Arts at Indiana University Bloomington. He has exhibited extensively and is included in many museum and library collections, including the Museum of Modern Art and the Library of Congress."

A free Family Art Day will take place at the Chesterton Art Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit chestertonart.org or call 219-926-4711.