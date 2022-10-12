Chesterton Art Center expands youth outreach arts program

The Chesterton Arts Center is expanding its youth art education outreach programming.

The arts center in downtown Chesterton is offering weekly visual arts instruction at the Duneland Boys & Girls Club and is now serving additional students at the Duneland Family YMCA.

Chesterton Art Center instructors are offering classes at the club and all five YMCA elementary afterschool sites through May. Students take hands-on lessons learning a variety of artistic techniques and mediums.

"We are so excited for the Youth Arts Outreach Program to be happening at the Duneland Club again this year. Our members love every project they create, and it is a great opportunity for the kids to have an outlet where they use their creative minds," Boys & Girls Club Program Director Natalie Birky said.

The Chesterton Art Center curriculum covers topics like STEAM, technique, media exploration and cultural histories. The lessons aim to be both educational and engaging.

"We have so many children in our program who are passionate about art. It is amazing to see how our community can come together to support our youth. We are so thankful to be able to partner with the Chesterton Art Center to encourage our young artists," said Becca Colbert, the director of Youth and Community-Based Programs at Duneland Family YMCA.

The Chesterton Art Center has been looking to grow its community outreach beyond its wall for the past year. It also has offered free public programs like Teen Arts Group, School Group Art Visits and quarterly Family Art Days.

“Watching CAC’s outreach grow from small ideas to robust programs is truly something special, and we greatly appreciate our community partnerships that play such an integral role in our outreach programs. It’s so rewarding to be a part of this growth for both the Center and the community and to directly witness the impact creative outlets have on our community’s young artists," said Jillian Bridgeman, Program Director of Chesterton Art Center.

For more information, visit www.chestertonart.org or call 219-926-4711.