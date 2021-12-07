Chesterton Art Center members to exhibit artwork

Chesterton Art Center members will be exhibiting their paintings and other artwork at the venue in downtown Chesterton this winter.

The members exhibit recently opened at 115th S. 4th St. in Chesterton and will run through Jan. 15.

"Our artist members are very active in the diverse regional arts community," the Chesterton Art Center said in a press release. "Every media and style is typically represented at this annual exhibition. We have painters and ceramicists, photographers, sculptors, and mixed media artists. The spectrum of their creativity will be on display and available for purchase unless otherwise noted."

An opening reception will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. Attendees can mingle with the artists and Chesterton Art Center staff while savoring complimentary refreshments.

The Chesterton Art Center offers a wide array of arts programming, including exhibitions, workshops and classes for children and adults. It offers annual memberships that lower the cost of individual classes.