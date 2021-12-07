Chesterton Art Center members to exhibit artwork

Chesterton Art Center members will be exhibiting their paintings and other artwork at the venue in downtown Chesterton this winter.
The members exhibit recently opened at 115th S. 4th St. in Chesterton and will run through Jan. 15.
"Our artist members are very active in the diverse regional arts community," the Chesterton Art Center said in a press release. "Every media and style is typically represented at this annual exhibition. We have painters and ceramicists, photographers, sculptors, and mixed media artists. The spectrum of their creativity will be on display and available for purchase unless otherwise noted."
An opening reception will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. Attendees can mingle with the artists and Chesterton Art Center staff while savoring complimentary refreshments.
The Chesterton Art Center offers a wide array of arts programming, including exhibitions, workshops and classes for children and adults. It offers annual memberships that lower the cost of individual classes.
"Membership in Chesterton Art Center helps widen access to art, arts education, and outreach in Northwest Indiana. With their help, we are expanding our mission’s impact and building a creative community that includes everyone. The funds raised through memberships support our vision of a more equitable and inclusive Chesterton Art Center," the Chesterton Art Center said in a press release. "Members benefit too. When you join CAC, depending on your membership level, you receive discounted tuition for classes and workshops, the opportunity to sell artwork in our member gallery and access to our monthly e-newsletter. With enhanced donation levels members may also receive CAC promotional items, invitations to member-only events, discount coupons for purchasing art, classes, and artisans' goods and more."
Masks are required regardless of vaccination status to stop the spread of coronavirus.
For more information, visit chestertonart.org or call 219-926-4711.