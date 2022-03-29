 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chesterton Art Center offers scholarship

Chesterton Art Center offers scholarship

The Chesterton Art Center is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete, The Times

The Chesterton Art Center has launched a new scholarship for art students.

The art center at 115 S. Broadway in downtown Chesterton will offer $1,000 to a graduating Chesterton High School senior who plans to go on to college to study art or art education.

"The Gloria Rector Memorial Scholarship is named in memory of Gloria Rector, the first Executive Director of Chesterton Art Center," Marketing Director Scott Saporiti said. "Gloria was a teacher, artist, and leader in our creative community, and CAC is pleased to offer this scholarship opportunity in her honor to a future creative leader."

Students should submit an application form and a digital portfolio with images of eight to 10 artworks, including both 2D and 3D pieces. They also should submit an artist statement that describes their art, their intention as an artist and how the scholarship would benefit their future as an artist or art educator.

The application form can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/2pta2mad.

People are also reading…

The application deadline is April 15.

All materials should be sent to Chesterton Art Center Executive Director Hannah Hammond-Hagman at hannah@chestertonart.org.

Dating back to 1960, the Chesterton Art Center occupies a historic machine shop in downtown Chesterton. It offers more than 200 arts classes for all ages every year and provides artists from across Northwest Indiana a venue to exhibit and sell their works.

For more information, visit chestertonart.org or call 219-926-4711.

