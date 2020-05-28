Chesterton Art Center to host virtual kids summer art camps

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As a hub of arts education in the Calumet Region, the Chesterton Art Center hosts many art classes for both kids and adults.

The coronavirus crisis has of course disrupted that but now the Chesterton Art Center is bringing the instruction right to your living room. The Chesterton Art Center plans to host a series of kids summer art camps live on Zoom this summer.

The camps include Our Lakeshore on the week of June 15-18, Local Animals from June 22-25, Fairytale Magic and Imaginative Wizardry from July 13-16, and a to-be-determined camp on the week of July 20-23.

A maximum of 12 children in two age groups can take part. Ages 4-7 will meet on Zoom from 9 to 11:30 a.m. daily. Ages 8 and up will convene online from noon to 2:30 p.m.

"In the first week, June 15-18 Our Lakeshore, students will work with the theme of Lake Michigan," the Chesterton Art Center said in a press release. "Children will create colorful, interesting paintings, following Miss Jen's step-by-step virtual instructions."

A bag of all the art supplies needed to follow along with the activities will be distributed the Friday before the class from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Chesterton Art Center at 115 S. 4th St. in downtown Chesterton.