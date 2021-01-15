Chesterton Art Center to offer cell phone photography classes

If you've become a shutterbug with your phone or just want to improve your Instagram feed, you can learn how to take better quality pictures through The Chesterton Art Center.

The Chesterton Art Center at 115 S. 4th St. in Chesterton is offering Beginning and Intermediate/Advanced Cell Phone Photography classes via Zoom later this month and in February.

Deb Armstrong, a photographer who has exhibited her work at venues like The Art Barn in Valparaiso, will teach a Beginning Cell Phone Photography Class through the Chesterton Art Center from 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 25.

The two-hour class will cover basic camera settings, composition rules and shooting tips and techniques in a single session.

"The class will be suitable for both iPhone and Android phone users," the Chesterton Art Center said in a press release. "Participants should follow along with their own phones."

The class costs $40 with a $10 discount for Chesterton Art Center members.