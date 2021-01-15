 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chesterton Art Center to offer cell phone photography classes
urgent

Chesterton Art Center to offer cell phone photography classes

{{featured_button_text}}

If you've become a shutterbug with your phone or just want to improve your Instagram feed, you can learn how to take better quality pictures through The Chesterton Art Center.

The Chesterton Art Center at 115 S. 4th St. in Chesterton is offering Beginning and Intermediate/Advanced Cell Phone Photography classes via Zoom later this month and in February.

Deb Armstrong, a photographer who has exhibited her work at venues like The Art Barn in Valparaiso, will teach a Beginning Cell Phone Photography Class through the Chesterton Art Center from 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 25.

The two-hour class will cover basic camera settings, composition rules and shooting tips and techniques in a single session.

"The class will be suitable for both iPhone and Android phone users," the Chesterton Art Center said in a press release. "Participants should follow along with their own phones."

The class costs $40 with a $10 discount for Chesterton Art Center members.

Armstrong will then lead a follow-up Intermediate/Advanced Cell Phone Photography class from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8. It will cover work flow and editing on apps, backing up photos, and sharing on social media, as well as using one's own photography for prints, books, decor and gifts.

People can register online to get a Zoom link for each class.

For more information, call 219-926-4711, visit chestertonart.org, or find the business on Facebook or Instagram.

NWI Business Ins and Outs

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Blood donors could win a trip to Super Bowl
Northwest Indiana Business Headlines

Blood donors could win a trip to Super Bowl

  • Updated

The American Red Cross is teaming up with the National Football League to tackle the shortage by encouraging people, especially coronavirus survivors, to donate blood. Anyone who gives blood or platelets in January to help hospital patients could win a free trip to next year's Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts