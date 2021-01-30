 Skip to main content
Chesterton Art Center to offer children's art classes
Chesterton Art Center to offer children's art classes

Chesterton Art Center to offers children's art classes

The Chesterton Art Center will stream live virtual classes to teach various artistic techniques to kids in February.

Art instructor Jennifer Aitchison will lead the classes for children, which will take place Monday through Friday afternoon.

"Classes are designed for preschool, elementary, home school, middle school, and high school ages," the Chesterton Art Center said in a press release. "Students of all ages will actively participate in learning, while studying one of the major movements of modern art history each month. All classes will include drawing throughout the month in some form. Students will be exposed to a mix of mediums, including painting, printmaking, sculpture, collage, drawing, weaving, paper arts and more."

Tuition is $90 per month for high school, middle school, elementary, and home school students, or $70 for members. It's $75 per month for preschool and kindergarten students, or $55 for members.

The tuition includes materials, which can be picked up at  the Art Center at 115 S. 4th St.

Classes start next week and require registration through Eventbrite.com.

"In February, the Italian art movement of Futurism will be discussed as children create some futuristic artwork," the Chesterton Art Center said in a press release. "Creating robots will help us explore the art element of form."

For more information, call 219-926-4711 or visit chestertonart.org.

