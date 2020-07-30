Chesterton Art Center to show retrospective of the late Robert Hoffman's work

"I believe that an artist, whatever his discipline, is a communicator of ideas and emotions. My goal as an artist is to communicate unity and beauty that I see in nature," he said in a past artist statement. "I like to capture the feeling of light and atmosphere just as the French Impressionists did, but I also like to maintain the feeling of substance or three-dimensional bulk as did the American impressionist. As with impressionism, my work is designed to come alive when viewed from a distance rather than close.”