Chesterton Art Center to show retrospective of the late Robert Hoffman's work

The Chesterton Art Center will hang the work of the late painter Robert Hoffman, who had many solo exhibits and was featured in many Hoosier Salon Annual exhibits, where he won a Prize of Distinction and a Merit Award.
"Captured Moods: A Robert Hoffman Retrospective" will open on Sunday, Aug. 2 and run through Aug. 29 at The Chesterton Art Center at 115 S. 4th St. in Chesterton. His wife Wilma and daughter Barb Knuckles are curating the exhibit.
"The exhibit will include examples of his work from various locations, weighted toward the Indiana Dunes first and Brown County second, since those were the places he painted most," Wilma Hoffman said. "We are picking the best examples that include some different techniques — pastel, oil and a few acrylic."
The Gary native, who died in 2017, attended Tolleston High School and took classes at the Chicago Academy of Fine Art while working as a bricklayer at Inland Steel. He worked mostly in oils and pastels, often painting en plein air at places like Monhegan Island, Maine; Sedona, Arizona; Taos, New Mexico; and Cedar Key, Florida.
Working out of the Merrillville studio, he painted still-lifes, florals that he exhibited at local art fairs, regional shows and galleries like the Brown County Art Guild Legacy Collection. He taught art as an instructor in the Region for decades.
His work hangs in many public and private galleries.
"I believe that an artist, whatever his discipline, is a communicator of ideas and emotions. My goal as an artist is to communicate unity and beauty that I see in nature," he said in a past artist statement. "I like to capture the feeling of light and atmosphere just as the French Impressionists did, but I also like to maintain the feeling of substance or three-dimensional bulk as did the American impressionist. As with impressionism, my work is designed to come alive when viewed from a distance rather than close.”
An opening reception will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The exhibit is free and open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Visitors are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
For more information, visit chestertonart.com.
Chesterton students fall short of breaking field trip record
Chesterton students fall short of breaking field trip record
Chesterton students fall short of breaking field trip record
Chesterton High School students field trip at the Dunes - West Beach
Chesterton High School students field trip at the Dunes - West Beach
Chesterton High School students field trip at the Dunes - West Beach
Chesterton High School students field trip at the Dunes - West Beach
Chesterton High School students field trip at the Dunes - West Beach
Chesterton students fall short of breaking field trip record
Chesterton High School students field trip at the Dunes - West Beach
Chesterton High School students field trip at the Dunes - West Beach
Chesterton High School students field trip at the Dunes - West Beach
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Chesterton students fall short of breaking field trip record
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Chesterton students fall short of breaking field trip record
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Students Attempt World Record for Largest Field Trip
Gallery
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.