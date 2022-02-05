 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chesterton Art Center to stage exhibit at Red Cup Café

Chesterton Art Center

The Chesterton Art Center is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

The Chesterton Art Center is staging the work of teen artists in an exhibit at the Red Cup Cafe in downtown Chesterton.

The Teen Arts Group at the Chesterton Art Center is putting on the "Finding (Me)aning" show at the coffee shop at 115 Broadway in Chesterton, which opens Feb. 12 and runs through March 25. 

The group exhibition showcases the work of young artists who practice in various mediums.

"TAG artists explore the topic of ‘Finding (Me)aning’, highlighting the unique connection between the artist and their artwork," the Chesterton Art Center said in a press release. "While each TAG artist is at a different point in their artistic practice, the group’s collective passion for creating brings them together. This group show is exemplary of the scope of media and techniques that each artist is exploring. Works on display will include painting, drawing, printmaking and more."

An opening reception will take place at Red Cup Cafe between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Feb. 12. The public is invited to attend.

Teens also can learn the arts at The Chesterton Art Center at 115 4th St. in downtown Chesterton.

"CAC’s Teen Arts Group is a free monthly program for passionate teen artists interested in pursuing professional arts experiences and strengthening their own visual art practices," the Chesterton Art Center said in a press release. "TAG members learn from one another as well as professional artists, explore area and Chicago museums and galleries, and work on individual portfolio development. TAG also offers access to various community engagement and exhibition opportunities."

For more information, email programs@chestertonart.org or visit chestertonart.org.

