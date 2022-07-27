Chesterton Art Fair to return for 63rd year

The Chesterton Art Fair will return for a 63rd year on the first weekend in August, drawing art aficionados from far and wide.

Staged by the Chesterton Art Center, the art fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday Aug. 7 at Dogwood Park at 1504 S 23rd St. in Chesterton.

"The 63rd Annual Chesterton Art Fair draws artists and art lovers from all over the Midwest and beyond in a wide variety of media including painting, glass, wood, leather, sculpture, jewelry, and more," Marketing Director Scott Saporiti said. "Chesterton Art Fair is held in beautiful Dogwood Park, a municipal park with plenty of shade trees and amenities."

More than 4,000 people typically attend the outdoor summer art fair.

More than 80 artists will participate in the fair this year, exhibiting artwork that will be available for purchase. It will also have live music, food vendors and family activities.

"Entertainment begins at 10 a.m. each morning," Saporiti said. "On Saturday, Aug. 6 you will hear Patti Shaffner, Billy Foster, Marco Villareal, and Ross + Young. On Sunday, Aug. 7, the fun times continue with Alexis Bratsakis, Mike Owens, Leann Stutler, and closes with Captain Ambivalent. A complete schedule is located on our website."

Food vendors are Dog Days Ice Cream, Big D‘s Eats, and sweet treats from St. Elizabeth‘s Orthodox Church.

Tickets are $5 for adults. Kids under 12 get in free.

For more information, visit chestertonart.org.