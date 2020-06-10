Chesterton-based Lakeside Wealth Management acquired by CAPTRUST

Chesterton-based Lakeside Wealth Management has been acquired by CAPTRUST for an undisclosed sum.
The financial advisory firm in Porter County, which has been frequently named one of the state's top workplaces by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, will take on the CAPTRUST name and brand.
Lakeside Wealth Management has 27 employees and $1.6 billion in assets under advisement. CAPTRUST is a Raleigh, North Carolina-based registered investment advisory firm that, following the acquisition, now has more than $390 billion in assets under administration and 700 employees nationwide. It's now completed 41 such transactions since 2006.
“Lakeside Wealth Management is an ideal fit for CAPTRUST not only because of the alignment across their three lines of business, but also because they are a firm that prioritizes giving back to their community,” said Rick Shoff, a managing director in CAPTRUST’s Advisor Group. “Despite these unprecedented times, we are continuing on our trajectory of strong organic and inorganic growth.”
Lakeside Wealth Management offers financial planning, investment management, retirement goal setting, legacy planning, institutional participant education, and retirement plan design. It was founded in 2002 by CEO Mark Chamberlain.
Lakeside has $1.1 billion in institutional assets and $526 million in wealth management assets. It's been named one of the Best Places to Work by both the chamber and Investment News. The firm also was named to the 2019 Invest in Others Charitable Champions List, and its employees have volunteered more than 20,000 hours.
Chamberlain, President Tim Rice, and senior leaders Chip Mang and Timothy VerSchure will join CAPTRUST as principals.
“During our diligence process, it occurred to us that because of our business mix, ensemble structure and culture, we may have been looking for a unicorn. Then CAPTRUST came along,” Chamberlain said. “By aligning ourselves with CAPTRUST, we are confident that our clients will benefit greatly from the added resources of a national firm, and we are excited about continuing to grow as part of the CAPTRUST brand.”
