Chesterton-based Lakeside Wealth Management acquired by CAPTRUST

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chesterton-based Lakeside Wealth Management has been acquired by CAPTRUST for an undisclosed sum.

The financial advisory firm in Porter County, which has been frequently named one of the state's top workplaces by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, will take on the CAPTRUST name and brand.

Lakeside Wealth Management has 27 employees and $1.6 billion in assets under advisement. CAPTRUST is a Raleigh, North Carolina-based registered investment advisory firm that, following the acquisition, now has more than $390 billion in assets under administration and 700 employees nationwide. It's now completed 41 such transactions since 2006.

“Lakeside Wealth Management is an ideal fit for CAPTRUST not only because of the alignment across their three lines of business, but also because they are a firm that prioritizes giving back to their community,” said Rick Shoff, a managing director in CAPTRUST’s Advisor Group. “Despite these unprecedented times, we are continuing on our trajectory of strong organic and inorganic growth.”

Lakeside Wealth Management offers financial planning, investment management, retirement goal setting, legacy planning, institutional participant education, and retirement plan design. It was founded in 2002 by CEO Mark Chamberlain.