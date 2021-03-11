 Skip to main content
Chesterton-based Starin inks deal with Australia's BirdDog to expand distribution nationally
Chesterton-based Starin inks deal with Australia's BirdDog to expand distribution nationally

Chesterton-based Starin reached a deal with BirdDog to expand its distribution across the United States.

The AV consultant and Zoom hardware component distributor, a subsidiary of Midwich Group that had been known as Starin Marketing, has forged a partnership with BirdDog Australia Pty Ltd. BirdDog is an Australia-based manufacturer of software, PTZ cameras and video encoder decoders.

“We are really pleased to add BirdDog to Starin’s lineup,” said Bobby Swartz, CEO at Starin. “BirdDog has done an excellent job in working closely with Zoom and having some of their products added into some Zoom Rooms recommended lists, and we are excited to help their growth throughout the USA. Along with the PTZ cameras, we are really looking forward to BirdDog’s NDI wallplates and SDM modules.”

BirdDog has developed a range of products, including NDI hardware for high-definition and 4K broadcast video converters, a suite of software products, and robotic pan-tilt-zoom cameras. The Melbourne-based company said it supplies “some of the biggest names in broadcast, AV, house of worship, live streaming, esports and education” in its native Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom.

Starin adds value-added distribution services, such as Zoom optimized components for Zoom Certified Integrators. It also provides design, finance, assurance and installation of audio-visual equipment.

“We’re very excited to start working with Starin in the USA market. Starin is the perfect partner to help drive us further into the AV market across the USA as well as help with fostering the Zoom opportunity,” said Dan Miall, co-founder and CEO at BirdDog. “Recently, we signed Midwich Group for the UK and Europe, so it is great to close that global loop with Starin now in the USA. Starin is a great fit for BirdDog.”

For more information, visit starin.biz.

