Chesterton-based Starin reaches new distribution agreement with 'one of the most respected names in AV'

“Supply chain is a key concern of our partners and the entire industry. This partnership with Creston will allow us over time to help alleviate and provide adequate inventory to all of our markets for this in-demand and unique product portfolio,” said Starin CEO Bobby Swartz. “Crestron is one of the most respected names in AV, and we are honored to be able to help continue their growth globally, by bringing the most complete UC product line up forward with the experience and specialty of high value and high touch services.”