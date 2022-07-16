Chesterton-based Starin reaches new distribution agreement with 'one of the most respected names in AV'

Chesterton-based AV distributor Starin recently reached a distribution agreement with Creston Electronics.
Starin, a subsidiary of Midwich Group, inked a new distribution deal with Creston, a workplace collaboration solutions firm.
“Supply chain is a key concern of our partners and the entire industry. This partnership with Creston will allow us over time to help alleviate and provide adequate inventory to all of our markets for this in-demand and unique product portfolio,” said Starin CEO Bobby Swartz. “Crestron is one of the most respected names in AV, and we are honored to be able to help continue their growth globally, by bringing the most complete UC product line up forward with the experience and specialty of high value and high touch services.”
Chesterton-based Starin distributes value-added pro-AV products across the country, focusing largely on the communication and education markets. Its portfolio includes leading brands like Poly, Logitech, DTEN, LG, Neat, Barco and SMART.
For more information, visit www.starin.biz.
