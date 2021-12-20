Chesterton-based Starin signs distribution agreement

Chesterton-based Starin has reached a new distribution agreement with a company that equips stages worldwide.

Starin, a subsidiary of Midwich Group, signed a new distribution deal with Shure Inc., a Niles, Illinois-based company that sells microphones and audio electronics around the world.

“At Starin, our focus and expertise are on UC, Education, and Pro Audio, bringing the best total solutions to our partners,” said CEO Bobby Swartz of Starin. “Bringing our UC clients complete solutions makes partnering with Shure a natural fit for all.”

Shure provides audio equipment for recording studios and music venues around the world. Founded in 1925, it manufacturers of microphones, headphones, in-ear monitors, earphones and wireless monitoring systems, with more than 30 manufacturing plants and regional sales offices around the globe.

It's also looking to develop audio products for the workplace, including Zoom pro-AV designed room systems and Stem Ecosystem devices.