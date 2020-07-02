Chesterton marketing firm hosting virtual conference on video that will include Zoom execs

"With online meetings consuming employees and business owners' lives over the last several months, the Presence Summit will serve as the first of its kind professional development event for video communicators," Starin Marketing said. "With interactive exercises and group Zoom rooms, attendees will learn how to present themselves more effectively on video and how to garner more engagement from their audience while gaining the tools and strategies to be better on-camera communicators, whether as event hosts, moderators or meeting participants."