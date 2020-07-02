Chesterton marketing firm hosting virtual conference on video that will include Zoom execs

A Chesterton marketing firm will host a livestreamed virtual conference on "engagement and influence using video in the experience economy."
Starin Marketing, which also distributes audio visual and videoconferencing equipment, will host authors, Zoom executives and other experts at The Presence Summit on video communications strategies online July 15.
"The full-day conference will couple inspiring keynotes and interactive breakout sessions with industry experts and leaders from companies including Zoom. Attendees can follow the free livestream track or the paid professional development track with presenter led sessions and breakouts, amid the myriad of entertainment and presentations," Starin Marketing said in a news release. "Attendees be advised directly from livestreaming experts, professional podcasters, and executives from Zoom."
Joseph Pine, author of “The Experience Economy,” will give a keynote address on how professional videos can transform customer experiences. Fatima Doman, author of “Authentic Resilience,” will address subjects like personal engagement, productivity and sustainable high-performance actions. “The Online Meeting Survival Guide” author Paul Richards, who hosts the livestreaming show StreamGeeks, will talk about podcasting.
Subjects will include nonverbal communication cues, community engagement and how to create powerful presentations.
"With online meetings consuming employees and business owners' lives over the last several months, the Presence Summit will serve as the first of its kind professional development event for video communicators," Starin Marketing said. "With interactive exercises and group Zoom rooms, attendees will learn how to present themselves more effectively on video and how to garner more engagement from their audience while gaining the tools and strategies to be better on-camera communicators, whether as event hosts, moderators or meeting participants."
The livestream is free, but tickets must be purchased for professional development breakout sessions on Zoom.
For more information or a full schedule of events, visit presencesummit.com.
