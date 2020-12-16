Chesterton Tribune to cease print newspaper after 136 years

The list of 2020's victims continues to grow.
The Chesterton Tribune will cease publication of its print newspaper after 136 years, putting out its last print edition Dec. 30.
Based in downtown Chesterton, the publication that billed itself as the "Duneland’s hometown newspaper since 1884" was the longest continuously operating newspaper in Northwest Indiana.
"This was not an easy decision to make, and the publishers deeply regret that this step is necessary," the Chesterton Tribune announced on its website. "A variety of factors led to the decision, including the decline in hands-on print publications and the economic impact of the nation’s failure to curb COVID-19. Until that time, this newspaper will cover local news as if there was no tomorrow."
Published as both a weekly and daily newspaper over the years, it may continue as an online publication.
"The future of the Tribune website, chestertontribune.com, is under discussion," the newspaper posted.
Arthur Bowser, the owner of the Chesterton Realty Co. and a stockholder in the Chesterton Bank who went on to serve on the Porter County Council and in the state Senate, first published the paper in Chesterton in 1884, according to the "History of Porter County" book.
Long run by the Canright family, the Chesterton Tribune was the first in Northwest Indiana to switch from hand set to Linotype in 1907, according to the book "Westchester Township."
With the coronavirus pandemic, 2020 has been a rough year for local media. In August, the LaPorte County Herald-Argus and The Michigan City News-Dispatch merged to form the LaPorte County Herald-Dispatch. Pulitzer Prize-winning war correspondent Ernie Pyle once wrote for the Herald-Argus.
The Michigan City News-Dispatch had been published since 1938 when the Michigan City News and The Evening Dispatch merged. Both of those newspapers dated back to the 19th century, the News all the way back to 1847.
