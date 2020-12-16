 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chesterton Tribune to cease print newspaper after 136 years
breaking urgent

Chesterton Tribune to cease print newspaper after 136 years

{{featured_button_text}}
Chesterton Tribune to cease print newspaper after 136 years

The Chesterton Tribune's office in downtown Chesterton is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

The list of 2020's victims continues to grow.

The Chesterton Tribune will cease publication of its print newspaper after 136 years, putting out its last print edition Dec. 30.

Based in downtown Chesterton, the publication that billed itself as the "Duneland’s hometown newspaper since 1884" was the longest continuously operating newspaper in Northwest Indiana.

"This was not an easy decision to make, and the publishers deeply regret that this step is necessary," the Chesterton Tribune announced on its website. "A variety of factors led to the decision, including the decline in hands-on print publications and the economic impact of the nation’s failure to curb COVID-19. Until that time, this newspaper will cover local news as if there was no tomorrow."

Published as both a weekly and daily newspaper over the years, it may continue as an online publication.

"The future of the Tribune website, chestertontribune.com, is under discussion," the newspaper posted.

Arthur Bowser, the owner of the Chesterton Realty Co. and a stockholder in the Chesterton Bank who went on to serve on the Porter County Council and in the state Senate, first published the paper in Chesterton in 1884, according to the "History of Porter County" book.

Long run by the Canright family, the Chesterton Tribune was the first in Northwest Indiana to switch from hand set to Linotype in 1907, according to the book "Westchester Township."

With the coronavirus pandemic, 2020 has been a rough year for local media. In August, the LaPorte County Herald-Argus and The Michigan City News-Dispatch merged to form the LaPorte County Herald-Dispatch. Pulitzer Prize-winning war correspondent Ernie Pyle once wrote for the Herald-Argus.

The Michigan City News-Dispatch had been published since 1938 when the Michigan City News and The Evening Dispatch merged. Both of those newspapers dated back to the 19th century, the News all the way back to 1847.

Recap: A look at businesses that closed in Northwest Indiana in 2018

Recap: A look at businesses that closed in Northwest Indiana in 2018

Some have been called 2017 the "retailpocalypse" because of the stunning number of brick-and-mortar stores that have been closing across the country.

More businesses were shuttered in the Region and south suburbs in 2018. Find out which closed their doors in 2018 here:

Brightwood College to close Hammond campus
urgent

Brightwood College to close Hammond campus

  • Carley Lanich , 219-852-4328
  • Updated

Brightwood College is closing campuses nationwide, with some locations offering their last classes as early as this Friday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts