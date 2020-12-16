Chesterton Tribune to cease print newspaper after 136 years

The list of 2020's victims continues to grow.

The Chesterton Tribune will cease publication of its print newspaper after 136 years, putting out its last print edition Dec. 30.

Based in downtown Chesterton, the publication that billed itself as the "Duneland’s hometown newspaper since 1884" was the longest continuously operating newspaper in Northwest Indiana.

"This was not an easy decision to make, and the publishers deeply regret that this step is necessary," the Chesterton Tribune announced on its website. "A variety of factors led to the decision, including the decline in hands-on print publications and the economic impact of the nation’s failure to curb COVID-19. Until that time, this newspaper will cover local news as if there was no tomorrow."

Published as both a weekly and daily newspaper over the years, it may continue as an online publication.

"The future of the Tribune website, chestertontribune.com, is under discussion," the newspaper posted.

Arthur Bowser, the owner of the Chesterton Realty Co. and a stockholder in the Chesterton Bank who went on to serve on the Porter County Council and in the state Senate, first published the paper in Chesterton in 1884, according to the "History of Porter County" book.