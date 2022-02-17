Chicago Assembly Plant back to two shifts

Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant is back cranking out new sport utility vehicles after it was idled again last week because of the worldwide semiconductor shortage.

The disruption at the automotive factory at 12600 S. Torrence Ave. on Chicago's far South Side put thousands of local auto workers temporarily out of work in the Calumet Region.

Ford is again running two shifts at the Chicago Assembly Plant and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, spokesman Said Deep said.

The factories were unaffected by the trucker protests of coronavirus restrictions in Canada that disrupted the automotive supply chain in North America, Deep said.

While Ford's automotive plants in the Calumet Region are back to two shifts, they have typically run around the clock for three shifts in recent years because of strong demand for the Ford Explorer, Police Interceptor Utility and, to a lesser extent, the Lincoln Aviator.

The 98-year-old factory on the banks of the Calumet River once made the T-Model Ford and long produced the Taurus before switching focus to the Explorer, the top-selling SUV of all-time in America.

The 2.8 million-square-foot automotive plant employs 5,810 United Auto Workers union members, including many who hail from Northwest Indiana. The Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights employs another 1,290 workers who furnish it with sheet metal stampings and other subassemblies.

A number of local suppliers serve the plant on a just-in-time basis, including the Lear seat factory in Hammond.

They have been repeatedly interrupted by the chip shortage that started because of COVID-19 and spiraled because of unfilled backorders, cataclysmic weather events and supply chain issues. Semiconductors have become increasingly vital to new vehicles, which are routinely tricked out with high-tech features like rearview cameras, lane assist and parallel parking assist.

