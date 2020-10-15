Chicago Assembly Plant has estimated economic impact of $2.9 billion

Ford estimates its Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side near the state line has an annual economic impact of $2.9 billion, employing 7,100 workers and indirectly supporting thousands of more jobs.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker commissioned a study from the Boston Consulting Group about the oldest continuously operating Ford plant. The study found the plant supports another 23,000 jobs in the supply chain and community. It's estimated at least five jobs are created for every Ford employee at the Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights.

Dating back to 1924, the auto plant on the Calumet River in Hegewisch was once among more than two dozen auto plants in Chicago, but now is the only one left. Ford had opened its first branch office in Chicago in 1905, originally established manufacturing operations in the city in Bronzeville, and broke ground on the Chicago Assembly Plant exactly a century ago.