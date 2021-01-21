Chicago Assembly Plant has fifth recall in six months

Ford announced another recall of Calumet Region-made vehicles, which have been shipped out with contaminated windshield washer fluid.

It's the third straight month Ford has recalled vehicles made at the Chicago Assembly Plant and its fifth recall in the last six months. The far South Side automotive factory on the banks of the Calumet River on Torrence Avenue was plagued with production problems during the botched launch of the new 2020 Explorer after a new manufacturing platform was installed in 2019.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker now is issuing a safety compliance recall for 286 Ford Explorer Police Interceptors and Lincoln Aviator 2020 SUVs that fail to comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.

Most of the affected vehicles were sold in the United States, while three went to Canada.

The recalled Police Interceptors and Aviators were made at the Chicago Assembly Plant between May 26 and June 2, 2020.