Chicago Assembly Plant has fifth recall in six months

Ford announced another recall of Calumet Region-made vehicles, which have been shipped out with contaminated windshield washer fluid.
It's the third straight month Ford has recalled vehicles made at the Chicago Assembly Plant and its fifth recall in the last six months. The far South Side automotive factory on the banks of the Calumet River on Torrence Avenue was plagued with production problems during the botched launch of the new 2020 Explorer after a new manufacturing platform was installed in 2019.
The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker now is issuing a safety compliance recall for 286 Ford Explorer Police Interceptors and Lincoln Aviator 2020 SUVs that fail to comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.
Most of the affected vehicles were sold in the United States, while three went to Canada.
The recalled Police Interceptors and Aviators were made at the Chicago Assembly Plant between May 26 and June 2, 2020.
"Dealers will flush out the washer system, and replace the windshield washer fluid, washer bottle neck, washer pump assembly, fluid level sensor, and front and rear wiper blades," Ford said in a news release. "Dealers will also inspect and repair paint and exterior components, if necessary. The Ford reference number for this recall is 21C01."
Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries the issue has caused.
In December, Ford is recalled locally made Explorer and Aviator SUVs because of motor mount fasteners that could become loose over time. In November, it recalled Explorers with rear toe links at risk of fracture, an issue that resulted in at least 13 accents and six injuries.
In September, the automaker recalled Explorers and many other vehicles with intermittent rearview camera operation that could result in blank or distorted images while drivers backed up. And in August, it recalled Explorers and Lincoln Aviators with airbag that were fastened with incorrect torque, which could delay the airbag from deploying correctly and increasing the risk of a crash.
NWI Business Ins and Outs