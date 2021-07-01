Chicago Assembly Plant to idle for most of July because of semiconductor shortage

Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant will be idled for most of July with production cutbacks stretching into August because of the worldwide semiconductor shortage.

Thousands of local auto workers will again be out of work, both at the automotive factory at 12600 S. Torrence Ave. on the banks of the Calumet River in Hegewisch and at auto suppliers through the Region.

The Chicago Assembly Plant will be down the weeks of July 5, 12, 19 and 26, Ford Manufacturing & Labor Communications Manager Kelli Felker said. It will run two shifts instead of three around the clock the week of Aug. 2.

"The global semiconductor shortage continues to affect global automakers and other industries in all parts of the world," Ferlker said. "While we continue to manufacture new vehicles, we’re prioritizing completing our customers’ vehicles that were assembled without certain parts due to the industry-wide semiconductor shortage. This is in line with our commitment to get our customers their vehicles as soon as possible and consistent with our forecasted supply."

The semiconductor shortage that was initially caused by the coronavirus pandemic and since exacerbated by weather events and other factors is disrupting Ford operations all over the country.