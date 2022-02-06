Chicago Assembly Plant to idle next week because of chip shortage, putting thousands out of work

Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant again will be idled next week as the worldwide semiconductor shortage drags on.

Thousands of local auto workers will be temporarily out of work in the Calumet Region. The automotive factory at 12600 S. Torrence Ave. in Hegewisch will be idled, as will the just-in-time auto suppliers that serve it from across the Region.

"Chicago Assembly Plant will be down the week of Feb. 7 due to the semiconductor shortage," Ford Manufacturing & Labor Communications Manager Kelli Felker said.

The automotive plant most recently was shut down for most of July because of the semiconductor shortage, which started because of the coronavirus pandemic and spiraled because of weather events, unfilled backorders and other factors. The plant had been repeatedly shut down last year, along with other Ford plants across the country, because of a shortage of the chips that are used in rearview cameras, lane assist, parallel parking assist and other technological features that have become standard in many new vehicles.

"The global semiconductor shortage continues to affect global automakers and other industries in all parts of the world," Felker said. "While we continue to manufacture new vehicles, we’re prioritizing completing our customers’ vehicles that were assembled without certain parts due to the industry-wide semiconductor shortage. This is in line with our commitment to get our customers their vehicles as soon as possible and consistent with our forecasted supply."

Ford produces the Explorer and Lincoln Aviator sport utility vehicles and the Police Interceptor Utility at the 98-year-old Chicago Assembly Plant, which once made the T-Model Ford and long produced the Taurus sedan, before Ford shifted focus to more profitable pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles. The 2.8 million-square-foot automotive plant on Chicago's far South Side employs 5,810 workers, including many who hail from Northwest Indiana. The Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, a few miles west of the state line on U.S. 30, employs another 1,290 United Auto Workers union-represented workers who provide it with sheet metal stampings and other subassemblies.

