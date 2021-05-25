Chicago Assembly Plant to shut down again over semiconductor shortage, laying off thousands

Ford will again shut down the Chicago Assembly Plant and lay off thousands of workers because of the worldwide semiconductor shortage that's greatly disrupted automaking.
The automotive factory at 12600 S. Torrence Ave. in Hegewisch will shut down the week of May 31 and then operate on a reduced schedule the week of June 7.
It's one of many Ford auto factories that will be down because of a shortage of the microchips that are commonly used in vehicles, such as in rearview cameras, lane assist and parallel parking assist systems. The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker will idle the Flat Rock Assembly Plant, Dearborn Truck Plant and Kansas City Assembly Plant truck line on the weeks of May 31 and June 7. The Dearborn Truck Plant and Kansas City Assembly Plant truck line also will operate on a reduced schedule the week of June 14.
The Hermosillo Assembly Plant will be shut down the weeks of June 21 and June 28, the Louisville Assembly Plant will be idled the weeks of May 31 and June 28, the Oakville Assembly Complex will be shuttered the weeks of May 31 and June 21, and the Ohio Assembly Plant will be restricted to the production of Super Duty Chassis cabs and Medium Duty trucks the weeks of May 31, June 7 and June 14.
"The global semiconductor shortage continues to affect global automakers as well as other industries," said Kelli Felker, global manufacturing and labor communications manager at Ford. "Our teams continue making the most of our available semiconductor allocation and will continue finding unique solutions to provide as many high-quality vehicles as possible to our dealers and customers."
The disruption in production has a ripple effect throughout the Calumet Region. In addition to the more than 5,810 auto workers Ford employs at the Chicago Assembly Plant and the 1,290 employees the automaker has at the Chicago Stamping Plant on U.S. 30 in Chicago Heights, automaker shutdowns impact suppliers throughout the Region such as Lear Corp. in Hammond and Flex-N-Gate on the South Side.
Ford makes the Export and Lincoln Aviator sport utility vehicles and the Police Interceptor Utility at the 97-year-old, 2.8 million-square-foot Chicago Assembly Plant. The factory on the banks on the Calumet River operates on a "just-in-time" basis, meaning that it only needs shipments of parts while it is assembling vehicles.
It's already been shut down or reduced to a single shift for a few weeks this spring as a result of the lack of microchips to install in vehicles.
The semiconductor shortage was originally brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, but then exacerbated by natural disasters and other production woes. It's greatly reduced the inventory of new vehicles and driven up the prices of used vehicles.
Industry analysts project it could lower U.S. production of vehicles by about a million units this year.