Chicago Assembly Plant to shut down again over semiconductor shortage, laying off thousands

Ford will again shut down the Chicago Assembly Plant and lay off thousands of workers because of the worldwide semiconductor shortage that's greatly disrupted automaking.

The automotive factory at 12600 S. Torrence Ave. in Hegewisch will shut down the week of May 31 and then operate on a reduced schedule the week of June 7.

It's one of many Ford auto factories that will be down because of a shortage of the microchips that are commonly used in vehicles, such as in rearview cameras, lane assist and parallel parking assist systems. The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker will idle the Flat Rock Assembly Plant, Dearborn Truck Plant and Kansas City Assembly Plant truck line on the weeks of May 31 and June 7. The Dearborn Truck Plant and Kansas City Assembly Plant truck line also will operate on a reduced schedule the week of June 14.

The Hermosillo Assembly Plant will be shut down the weeks of June 21 and June 28, the Louisville Assembly Plant will be idled the weeks of May 31 and June 28, the Oakville Assembly Complex will be shuttered the weeks of May 31 and June 21, and the Ohio Assembly Plant will be restricted to the production of Super Duty Chassis cabs and Medium Duty trucks the weeks of May 31, June 7 and June 14.