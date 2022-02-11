Chicago Auto Show restarts its engines

CHICAGO — Buckle up.

Get ready to drive Jeeps up mountains, wander into glowing caves covered in dangling stalagmites, simulate racing through the snow-capped peaks of Telluride and behold the majesty of Yellowstone and other National Parks splayed across a triptych of Jumbotron-sized screens.

The Chicago Auto Show is rolling back into its old garage in McCormick Place where the gloss, sheen and spectacle of past years has been lovingly restored.

The nation's largest consumer auto show is returning to the South Exhibit Hall at 2301 S. King Drive from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 12-20 and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Feb. 21. It's not as scaled back as the socially distanced version that took place in the West Building at McCormick Place last July, but it's only about half as big as normal, occupying Hall A of the South Exhibit Building but not also Hall B as it traditionally has in past years.

The Chicago Automobile Trade Association brought back the annual exhibit of about 1,000 cars from leading automakers like Toyota, Honda, Ford, Subaru Ram, Dodge, Jeep, Nissan, Lexus, Kia, Lincoln, BMW, Volkswagen and Chevrolet.

Like many of the latest models, it's packed with bells and whistles like NASCAR racing simulators, stations that will put you on a trading car and campsites complete with tents, fake ponds and faux ducks to paint the picture of what it would be like to go off-roading with that new SUV.

It's the 114th edition of the auto show, which dates back to 1901 and is the most held auto exhibition on the continent.

Attendees can drive on test tracks, marvel at concept cars like the futuristic-looking Kia Concept EV9 and check out supercars like Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Bugattis and Bentleys. The Chicago Auto Show also has race cars, sports cars, cars decked out in tribute to the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Fire and an array of after-market accessories.

It's also a place where people can check out worldwide vehicle debuts, like of the new 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited Black Package.

“The first ever three-row Grand Cherokee answered the growing needs of our Jeep SUV customers who asked for more space, functionality and legendary 4x4 capability,” said Senior Vice President and Head of Jeep Brand North America Jim Morrison. “It’s important for us to listen to our customer base and that includes unique options they want, and the new Limited Black Package gives the 2022 Grand Cherokee L a sleek, customized look that further distinguishes it from anything else on the road.”

Ford debuted the new Bronco Raptor that's billed as the world’s first Ultra4 Racing-inspired SUV.

"Ultra4 is an off-road racing series that takes place around the world," Ford Bronco Brand Manager Esteban Plaza-Jennings said. "It's a multi-disciplined off-road race, which is what makes it unique. Vehicles have to go through extreme crawling events. They also have to traverse the desert at triple-digit speeds while also competing in short-course events. Combing all these things into one grueling event is what makes Ultra4 such a good proving ground for Bronco and we've been racing there for the last several years. We're the OEM sponsor. Just last weekend, Ford Broncos took first, second and third, something we've very excited about. The Bronco Raptor is our most capable Ultra4-inspired vehicle."

Ford also has two test tracks: the Built Wild Bronco track and Built to Electrify experience. Professional drivers will take passengers up the 38-degree high Bronco Mountain and in rides on Ford’s first, all-electric F-150 Lightning.

“Visitors of our summer special edition show surely recall tackling the outdoor Bronco Mountain and experiencing the Mustang Mach-E in the acceleration lane,” Chicago Auto Show Chairman Bill Haggerty said. “As the show returns to February, we’re thrilled to offer this same level of excitement and entertainment to fans indoors. Ford’s indoor tracks build on the momentum from our summer show, where nearly 40 percent of attendees took a test drive or ride — a number we’re hoping to top this year.”

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 134 and the Electrical Contractors' Association of Chicago and Cook County also have an all-new indoor-electric vehicle track this year. People can drive electric vehicles like the BMW i4 M50 and the Kia EV6 to compare them side to side.

"Given the rapidly growing electric vehicle segment, the Chicago Auto Show serves as an ideal venue for attendees to learn about and experience brand new EVs and explore whether or not owning one is right for them," Haggerty said. "Trained product specialists will be on hand throughout the entire show to highlight various aspects of the electric vehicles including technology, range and charging capabilities. We are grateful for Powering Chicago's partnership on this new test track to help educate consumers about this increasingly important segment of vehicles."

The track also has a massive Powering Chicago truck and trailer in which the union electricians and contractors who install the Chicago metro's electric vehicle charging stations educate consumers on electric vehicles and what's needed to install a home charger. They will talk about electric vehicle capabilities and field any questions the public may have.

"Powering Chicago is thrilled to be the premier sponsor of the 2022 Chicago Auto Show's first electric vehicle track," Powering Chicago Executive Director Elbert Walters III said. "Electric vehicles are the future of automobiles and the expertly trained union electricians of IBEW Local 134 and their signatory contractors are ready to lead the charge towards that future. Powering Chicago and its partners are more than prepared to install the necessary infrastructure and components that power these vehicles. Powering Chicago's commitment to investing in our members ensures that the men and women hired to power this new generation of vehicles do so safely, on time and on budget."

The auto show has a record six indoor test tracks this year. There's so much to see and do visitors stay on average between four to six hours.

A black-tie First Look for Charity gala takes place Friday in an annual sneak preview that typically raises $3 million a year for local nonprofits. First Responders/Military Appreciation Day will be held on Tuesday when veterans, active-duty military and first responders will get in free and anyone who accompanies them will get $5 off admission.

Face masks and proofs of vaccination are required for admission.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors over the age of 62 and $10 for children. Children under 3 get in free.

The South Shore Line will make weekday flag stops at McCormick Place and serve McCormick Place Station on weekends.

For more information, visit www.chicagoautoshow.com or call 630-495-2282.

