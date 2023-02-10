CHICAGO – The Chicago Auto Show has come roaring back to McCormick Place, where it's again taking over the North and South halls for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started.

The nation's largest auto show has usual footprint at the lakefront convention center, 2301 S. King Drive, although more indoor test tracks are filling a lot of floor space in the cavernous exhibition halls. People can feel what it's like behind the wheel of new cars on a record seven indoor test tracks this year, as well as four outdoor tracks.

The Chicago Auto Show opens Saturday and runs through Feb. 20, giving people from the Region and the Chicago area a chance to kick the tires and settle into the driver's seat of domestic and foreign automakers' newest models. Expect to see a lot more electric vehicles and electric-vehicle chargers as the industry gears up for a transition away from the internal combustion engine amid a global push to tackle climate change.

People can check out new electric and gas-powered vehicles from major automakers like Ford, Chevrolet, Jeep, Buick, Toyota, Honda, Lexus, Ram, Nissan, Subaru, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Volkswagen.

On display in the 114th running of the Chicago Auto Show — a tradition since 1901 — are a wide array of passenger cars, electric cars, pickups, sport utility vehicles, concept cars, collector cars, ultra-luxury supercars, dune buggies, Army motorcycles, 5-ton military trucks and even a Honda private jet where you can peek into the cabin. Some vehicles, like the Toyota Grand Highlander SUV, are making their world debut.

Toyota also has its usual Cubs- and White Sox-wrapped cars and a new Sports Festival display that includes a wheelchair basketball court, a skate park, a 40-yard dash track and many photo ops.

Popular displays include the SuperCars gallery, where people can check out sleek ultrarare luxury sports cars that cost more than most houses: Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, McLaren and the Maserati MC20, which can reach 60 mph in 2.9 seconds and tops out at more than 200 mph.

There's also a sampling of vintage cars from the Klairmont Kollections Automotive Museum in suburban Chicago, such as a 1956 Lincoln Continental Mark II Custom Bubbletop that features Icelandic sheepskin floor coverings, a walnut dash, a TV, an electric razor and drink decanters. The distinctive car on display is one of 1,300 built.

The Chicago Automobile Trade Association stages the annual show, which people visited for a record-high average of six hours last year.

With semiconductor shortages hampering production, some automakers have fewer vehicles on display and less floor space than normal. Others had no cars to debut, resulting in fewer press conferences Thursday for media day.

The new Chicago Drives Electric indoor track will let people ride electric versions of BMW, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Nissan and Volkswagen. The 100,000-square-foot electric track in the South Hall is much larger than the previous EV test track at the Chicago Auto Show. It also has educational displays, and representatives from ComEd and EV recharger Autel to answer questions — such as charging in one's range, range anxiety and available tax credits — about owning an electric car.

Autel, a new sponsor, added a 3,000-exhibit space with 15 electric vehicle chargers that keep the test-track cars powered up.

“With all the interest in EVs, what consumers want to know is, How do I charge an EV if I buy one?” Autel Energy Chief Operating Officer John Thomas said. “We’re here at this year’s show to answer your questions, and it’s really not complicated. Eighty percent of charging is done at home. What worries people is the charging that they do away from home. We offer both solutions, at-home charging and charging for your community."

More than 30 electric vehicles can be seen at the Chicago Auto Show this year, including the 2024 Corvette E-Ray.

“The great thing about EVs is, you never have to go to a gas station. Your vehicle can always be full,” Thomas said. “Most people charge their EVs like they charge their phones. You charge when you get home. That way, every morning when you leave you have a full charge. What can be complicated is selecting the kind of charger you want for your home or what kind of charger your township should install. For that, you must do your research.

"We’re here to help and encourage you to visit the EV Test Track for a test drive and stop by our Autel Energy exhibit near the track to learn about charging.”

Powering Chicago, a partnership between the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 134 and the Electrical Contractors Association of Chicago and Cook County, will again display a 73-foot semi-truck and trailer with learning stations displaying state-of-the-art electrical technology, including an EV charger.

“As the industry continues to shift toward electric vehicles, Powering Chicago is excited to return as a sponsor of the Chicago Auto Show and the bigger and better EV Test Drive Track,” Executive Director Elbert Walters III said. “We look forward to welcoming attendees to the Powering Chicago EV Learning Center, where industry experts will answer all their questions about charging EVs and they can learn about the unrivaled qualifications of union electricians and licensed electrical contractors who safely and reliably install Chicagoland’s EV infrastructure.”

The new exhibitor Travel Texas rolled into town with a virtual road trip in which people can explore the state's 79,000-plus miles of roads behind the wheel of a stationary vehicle. Four road-trip options will display dramatic backdrops of the state where everything's bigger.

Suburu brought back its immense, immersive National Park exhibit in which its vehicles, like the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek, are displayed against sweeping backdrops of Arches, Yosemite and other national parks splashed across a giant video screen. People can climb up onto a wooden rope bridge to snap panoramic pictures of the Jumbotron depictions of nature's grandeur. Kia has several video game-like driving simulators in which one can race through dramatic landscapes.

Jeep, Ford, Ram and Toyota also have indoor test tracks, like the popular Camp Jeep in which drivers can ascend a mountain and rumble over boulders. Ford, Suburu, Kia and Volkswagen also have outdoor test tracks in which people can try out new vehicles on city streets.

People will be able to drive various electric vehicles and hybrids on the automakers' tracks, like a Hyundai IONIQ6, Jeep 4xe, Ford Mach-E, Ford F-150 Lightning, Kia EV6, Subaru Solterra and Volkswagen ID.4 as well as Toyota's Prius, RAV4, Tundra, Sequoia and Sienna hybrids.

With pent-up demand following the semiconductor shortage and half-empty dealership lots, organizers say as many as 78% of attendees plan to buy a vehicle in the next year, up from 70% last year.

“For car shoppers, or those even thinking of buying a car right now, the Chicago Auto Show should be at the top of your to-do list because of the opportunity to get up close to a variety of vehicles in one day,” said Jenni Newman, editor in chief of Cars.com, one of the major sponsors.

"As you get closer to making your decision on which car to purchase, you need to see and feel the vehicle to determine if it will meet your needs. With hundreds of new vehicles and multiple indoor test tracks, the auto show is a great opportunity to kick the tires before working with your local dealership to make a purchase.”

Admission is $15 for adults; $10 for ages 62 and older, and 4 to 12; and free for ages 3 and younger when accompanied by a paying adult (family members only).

The Chicago Auto Show will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 11 through 19 and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 20.

For other information, visit chicagoautoshow.com.