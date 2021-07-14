Chicago Auto Show roars back to McCormick Place

People can still go on test drives outside the lakefront convention center, but Camp Jeep and the Ram Truck Territory are the only indoor test tracks this year. Ford has two outdoor test tracks, including one for the electric Mustang Mach-E and the Built Wild off-road curse for the new Bronco in which people can drive up a 38-degree-high "Bronco Mountain."

"The Chicago Auto Show is a once-a-year opportunity to connect with car buyers and enthusiasts, helping them experience the innovation and human-centered design that defines Ford," said Dawn Valeski, Chicago regional manager for Ford. "And this year, we're kicking it up a notch by debuting two new outdoor experiences — Built Wild and Built to Electrify — that will educate and captivate visitors with the all-new vehicles and technology they've come to expect from the Chicago Auto Show."

Despite the semiconductor shortages that have disrupted auto production, people can still get a first look at new vehicles, such as the Ford F-150 Lightning, the 2022 Ram 1500 Laramie G/T and the Volkswagen Golf 2022 Golf GTI and Golf R.