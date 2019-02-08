You can drive a Jeep over boulders and up a hill, gawk at sleek, glistening supercars that c…

CHICAGO — People who go to this year’s Chicago Auto Show can drive up and down Mercedes Benz…

CHICAGO — Ford is debuting a new variant of its popular Ford Explorer at the Chicago Auto Sh…

CHICAGO — McCormick Place is filled with some of the sleekest, most stylish vehicles you'll …

It's that time of the year again, when people get revved up to check out all the glistening …

Tap on a touchscreen, identify restaurants, find out what reviewers have to say and make a reservation through OpenTable - all while driving at 60 mph on the interstate and never lifting your eyes off the road.

The 106th annual auto show starts Saturday and will continue through Feb. 17. More than 1 million square feet in the North and South Exhibit Halls of McCormick Place will be devoted to automakers' latest offerings.

Auto sales totaled 17,274,250 in 2018, an unexpected gain of 0.3 percent. Light trucks led the way with an 8 percent increase, and passenger c…

The green vehicles of the year for 2019 "deliver everything drivers should expect from leading vehicles in their class, while also achieving i…

Since 1994, the North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the year, as selected by 54 automotive journalists from the U.S. and Canada, …

Here's a peak at some of the vehicles not to miss at this year's Chicago Auto Show, Feb. 9-18 at McCormick Place:

If you go

Chicago Auto Show

McCormick Place

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 9 through 17

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 18

Tickets are $13 for adults, $7 for seniors 62 and older and children between the ages of 7 and 12, and free for children 6 and under. Anyone who brings three cans of food between Feb. 13 and Feb. 15 can get an adult ticket for $7.

For more information, visit www.chicagoautoshow.com.