Chicago Auto Show to return to normal time and place next year

CHICAGO — The coronavirus pandemic put the brakes on the Chicago Auto Show this year, but it's revving up for a big return in all its former glory this winter.

The Chicago Auto Show will roll back to its usual time and place at McCormick Place early next year.

A scaled-back version of the nation's largest consumer auto show took place in July. It will return to the South Exhibit Hall at 2301 S. King Drive from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 12-20 and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Feb. 21.

The Chicago Automobile Trade Association stages the annual display of automaker's newest models. Dating back to 1901, the Chicago Auto Show will run for the 115th edition in 2022 and again feature a million square feet of exhibition space after moving to a smaller space in the West Building this summer.

People will be able to check out about 1,000 cars from automakers like Toyota, Honda, Ford, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Ram, Dodge, Jeep, Nissan, Lexus, Kia, Subaru, Lincoln, BMW, Volkswagen and Chevrolet. They'll also be able to drive on test tracks, check out concept cars, snap pictures of ultrarare luxury sportscars and see antique and collector cars, as well as accessories and after-market products.