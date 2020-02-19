Chicago Auto Show wraps up, names Best of Show winners

The Chicago Auto Show, the nation's largest and longest-running auto show, reported another year of robust attendance during its 10-day run at McCormick Place despite rough winter weather, brutally cold temperatures and being scheduled against the first NBA All Star Game weekend to be held in Chicago since 1988.
“The strength of our show starts and ends with the consumers who attend,” Chicago Auto Show Chairman Tony Guido said. “According to Foresight Research, more than 60% of Chicago Auto Show attendees are 12-month vehicle intenders, so we know that people come to shop. With four indoor test tracks and three outdoor ride-and-drive experiences, there were ample opportunities for attendees to experience, first hand, the features of today’s brand-new cars, trucks and SUVs.”
The Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has organized the Chicago Auto Show since 1935, does not disclose the exact number of people who visit the one million square-foot auto expo, which wrapped up Monday. This year, attendees got to see 20 newly introduced vehicles, including the 2021 Chevrolet Equinox, the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica, the 2021 Volkswagen Atlas, and the 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE.
“In Chicago, we’ve transformed our show into a multi-platform event that promotes cars, trucks and technology throughout the show on just about every medium available to us,” Chicago Auto Show General Manager Dave Sloan said. “And then we keep it going all year long on DriveChicago.com which features every new car and truck in the Chicago market on a portal that we support with a million-dollar ad campaign.”
Consumers voted for their favorite vehicles out of the nearly 1,000 on display at the lakefront convention center. The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette won Best All-New Production and "Vehicle I'd most like to have in my driveway." The Acura Type S was named Best Concept Vehicle and the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Best Green Vehicle. Jeep was voted Best Exhibit for its obstacle course that involves driving up and down hills, which is so popular the line often wraps around it.