Chicago Auto Show wraps up, names Best of Show winners

The Chicago Auto Show, the nation's largest and longest-running auto show, reported another year of robust attendance during its 10-day run at McCormick Place despite rough winter weather, brutally cold temperatures and being scheduled against the first NBA All Star Game weekend to be held in Chicago since 1988.

“The strength of our show starts and ends with the consumers who attend,” Chicago Auto Show Chairman Tony Guido said. “According to Foresight Research, more than 60% of Chicago Auto Show attendees are 12-month vehicle intenders, so we know that people come to shop. With four indoor test tracks and three outdoor ride-and-drive experiences, there were ample opportunities for attendees to experience, first hand, the features of today’s brand-new cars, trucks and SUVs.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has organized the Chicago Auto Show since 1935, does not disclose the exact number of people who visit the one million square-foot auto expo, which wrapped up Monday. This year, attendees got to see 20 newly introduced vehicles, including the 2021 Chevrolet Equinox, the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica, the 2021 Volkswagen Atlas, and the 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE.