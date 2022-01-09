Chicago-based developer lands financing for, starts work on 120-unit assisted living community in Valparaiso

The design was adapted in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We call the changes we have implemented our ‘pandemic response,’ which includes everything from additional hand-washing and sanitizing stations to spaced out furniture configurations,” Rappin said.

Amenities at the Green Oaks of Valparaiso will include a community room, a computer room, a media and theater room, a meeting room, a reading room, a library, a gym and a beauty salon. Outside, it will have a community garden, pond, courtyard, pavilion and 90 parking spaces.

A dining room will serve three meals a day and snacks. Staff will help residents with bathing, grooming, dressing, shopping and managing their prescription medications. It also will offer services such as housekeeping, laundry and transportation to doctors' offices off-site.

Gardant Management Solutions will manage the property. Evergreen intends Green Oaks to be licensed as a residential care facility by the Indiana Department of Health and approved as a Medicaid-waiver provider by the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration.

The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, the city of Valparaiso and PNC Bank helped finance the construction.