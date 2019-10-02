Chicago-based firm acquires the Portage Park Apartments

Chicago-based investment firm Quinn Family acquired the Portage Park apartments at 3555 Ash St. in Portage for an undisclosed sum.
Colliers International's West Michigan and Indianapolis offices handled the transaction.
“The sale of Portage Park apartments demonstrates our multifamily team’s collaborative approach and we are pleased we could help find a buyer for this excellent investment opportunity,” said Matt Jones, associate vice president of multifamily investments at Colliers International in West Michigan. “Being an international commercial real estate firm, we’re able to work on projects across the Midwest and leverage Colliers International’s resources and tools, allowing us to ensure a smooth transaction for both the seller and buyer.”
The 44-unit apartment complex, two miles from the Indiana Toll Road in Portage, was built in 2000. It encompasses three 2.5-story garden-style apartment buildings with one- and two-bedroom apartments, and a community picnic area with a built-in brick grill and a pavilion.
The apartment complex is currently 95% occupied.
"Demand for multifamily housing across the Midwest shows no signs of slowing down," Colliers International said in a news release. "Growth in both demand and rental rates for multifamily housing has made this property type a desirable opportunity for investors."