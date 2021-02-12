Chicago-based Flowers for Dreams now delivers to Northwest Indiana

Flowers for Dreams, a Chicago-based florist that started delivering its locally crafted bouquets by hand and often on bicycle in the Windy City in 2012, now ships flowers to Northwest Indiana.

Known for its artful arrangements, low carbon impact and support of community causes, Flowers for Dreams expanded to floral shops in Milwaukee and Detroit over the last few years and now has expanded its delivery across the Midwest.

Flowers for Dreams is offering overnight shipping across the Great Lakes region, including Northwest Indiana. The Flowers for Dreams website specifically identifies Crown Point and East Chicago as Indiana cities it serves, but also the company also will ship to almost any zip code in the Calumet Region for a $20 delivery fee.