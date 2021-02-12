 Skip to main content
Chicago-based Flowers for Dreams now delivers to Northwest Indiana
Flowers for Dreams, a Chicago-based florist that started delivering its locally crafted bouquets by hand and often on bicycle in the Windy City in 2012, now ships flowers to Northwest Indiana.

Known for its artful arrangements, low carbon impact and support of community causes, Flowers for Dreams expanded to floral shops in Milwaukee and Detroit over the last few years and now has expanded its delivery across the Midwest.

Flowers for Dreams is offering overnight shipping across the Great Lakes region, including Northwest Indiana. The Flowers for Dreams website specifically identifies Crown Point and East Chicago as Indiana cities it serves, but also the company also will ship to almost any zip code in the Calumet Region for a $20 delivery fee.

The florist specializes in vibrant, visually appealing bouquets such as love, blush, candy and dried, as well as plants like bromeliads and calandivas. It provides flowers to weddings and has its own version of a community-supported agriculture subscription program in which people can get weekly to monthly flower harvests delivered right to their door. It also sells local artisan-made goods, such as a romance bundle that includes blush body soap, loose leaf tea, a starburst candle and a chocolate greeting card that was hand-stirred in copper kettles. A movie night bundle includes dried corn kernels grown on a family farm that dates back to 1871. 

Flowers for Dream donates 25% of its net profits to local charities and contributed more than $750,000 to nonprofits last year, paying for surgeries at animal rescues, backpacks for needy schoolchildren and operating funds for domestic violence hotlines.

For more information, visit www.flowersfordreams.com.

+9 NWI Business Ins and Outs: Openings include Pop's Beef, Fitness Premier, Midwest Express Clinic, Fogo de Chão, and Luxe Life, closings include Sage, Magic Sports, Plat 35 and Vyto's Pharmacy
Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

